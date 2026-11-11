'Emergency Brake Not Working': Chilling Video Captures Moments Before Kolkata-Sairang Express Derails In Assam

New Delhi: A chilling video recorded inside the locomotive cabin of the Kolkata-Sairang Express has captured the moments leading up to the train derailment in Assam on Wednesday morning, with the loco pilot heard reporting a red signal and a non-functional emergency braking system as the train continued moving.

The 45-second video, which has surfaced following the accident, reportedly shows the loco pilot attempting to operate different controls to bring the train under control. However, his efforts appear unsuccessful as the train continues moving towards the barricades before a loud impact is heard.

In the footage, a person inside the locomotive can be heard saying, “BP pressure kam nahi ho raha (The Brake Pipe pressure is not reducing).” The person then reports, “Signal red hai... emergency laga hua hai, lekin kaam nahi kar raha hai. Kuch bhi kaam nahi kar raha hai,” indicating that the emergency brake was not responding despite being applied.

The video captures the locomotive approaching a hurdle before crashing into it. A glass bottle kept on the cabin counter is also seen falling following the impact.

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The footage has raised questions about a possible braking malfunction, although the exact cause of the derailment has not yet been officially established.

Kolkata-Sairang Express Derails In Assam

The incident occurred at around 6:54 am on Wednesday, November 11, when the Kolkata-Sairang Express (Train No. 13125), travelling from Kolkata towards Sairang in Mizoram, derailed near Digaru railway station in Assam's Kamrup (Metropolitan) district.

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The locomotive and five coaches of the train went off the tracks while it was being received at Digaru station to give precedence to another train.

According to the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), the locomotive pilot could not control the train's speed during the process, resulting in the derailment.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer KK Sharma said all passengers were safe and no injuries had been reported. Relief and rescue operations were launched immediately after the incident, while a recovery train was rushed to the location to assist with the operations and clear the tracks.

Passengers were subsequently being transported to their destinations through an alternative train. The NFR General Manager and other senior railway officials also proceeded to the accident site to oversee the situation and restoration work.

Train Continued Moving After Derailment: Passenger Account

According to the pantry car manager, passengers were asleep at around 5 am, and the journey had remained normal until the train reached Guwahati. After halting there, the train resumed its journey towards Mizoram.

The manager said the train slowed down slightly as it approached Digaru station. However, after crossing the platform, passengers heard an unusual sound and subsequently felt the engine derail.

He further claimed that the train continued moving for approximately one kilometre in its derailed condition before finally coming to a halt after around 10 minutes.

The manager said passengers were thrown around inside the coaches, with some falling from their seats multiple times. He also described how passengers were unable to open the gates, leaving them anxious as the train continued moving.

The locomotive and power car were reportedly left completely out of order following the incident.

Train Services Affected Following Derailment

The derailment also disrupted railway operations in the region, with multiple trains being regulated following the incident.

Train No. 12067 Guwahati-Jorhat Town Jan Shatabdi Express was controlled at Panbari, while Train No. 15627 Coimbatore-Silchar Express was regulated at Panikhaiti.