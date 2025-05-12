Emmanuel Macron, Keir Starmer Caught on Cam Having Cocaine? French Media Fact-Checks Claim

Conservative radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has stirred controversy online after posting a video on social media claiming that French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German politician Friedrich Merz were seen trying to hide what he alleged was a bag of cocaine during a train journey.

Jones shared the video on X, alleging that the three leaders were returning from Kyiv when President Macron was seen quickly pocketing a small white item, which Jones described as a bag of cocaine. He also claimed that Merz attempted to hide a spoon, implying drug use. "All three of the ‘leaders’ look completely cracked out," Jones wrote, referring to their appearance in the video. He also referenced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling him a “known cocaine enthusiast” a claim for which no credible evidence exists.

The video quickly went viral, prompting fact-checks and denials from French media. French newspaper *Libération* dismissed the allegations, stating that the white object Macron was holding appeared to be a handkerchief, and that Merz had a drink stirrer, not a spoon used for drugs. The publication called the accusations completely unfounded and part of a conspiracy theory.

The video was filmed during the leaders’ overnight train journey from Kyiv, where they had met Ukrainian officials. Speaking to *Le Parisien* on Saturday, President Macron emphasized France’s commitment to supporting Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia. He mentioned that discussions were underway among French, British, and Ukrainian military officials about increasing strategic cooperation.

"The key is to have troops in Ukraine," Macron stated, highlighting ongoing talks with partner countries.