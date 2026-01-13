Employees To Face 10% Salary Cut If They Neglect Their Parents In Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is planning to enforce a law to transfer 10% of an employee's salary directly to their parents' account if they neglect their dependent parents.

Speaking at an event on Monday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said, "If government employees neglect their parents, we will bring a law to directly transfer 10 per cent of their monthly salary to their parents. Calling the elderly people "members of our government family", the Chief Minister added, “For their welfare, we are going to set up day care centres under the name of 'Pranam'.”

The Chief Minister announced that the state has designed schemes that assure welfare for the differently-abled and transgender individuals, apart from helpless elderly. "This government has an ear for justice. No matter who raises what issues, it listens and resolves them," Reddy assured, adding, "We are instilling confidence in the vulnerable that our government stands with them as a support."

CM Revanth Reddy stated that his government has given greenlight to a programme allocating ₹50 crores to provide assistive devices to the differently-abled. “They are all family members to this government,” he stated, adding, “To enable them to stand tall with courage in a competitive society, we are allocating a quota in education and job recruitments for them.”

The Telangana government has also decided to provide ₹2 lakhs for the marriages of differently-abled individuals. “To encourage differently-abled people in sports, we have given a job to a girl who achieved victory in the Paralympics. Every differently-abled person should draw inspiration from Jaipal Reddy garu and rise to the highest peaks in life,” CM Reddy said.

Further, he suggested that in the upcoming municipal elections, they should nominate a transgender person as an unopposed member. The CM noted that transgenders should have political represention so that they can raise their own voice and resolve their issues.