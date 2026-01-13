'For Every Dog Bite, Dog-Feeders Will Be Held Accountable': Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday issued a strong warning to states and dog feeders amid the rising cases of dog bites in the country. The apex court stated that states and dog-feeders will be held accountable for every dog bite that takes place in the country.

Justice Vikram Nath said, "For every dog bite, death or injury caused to children or elderly, we are likely going to fix heavy compensation by state, for not doing anything." Extending the liability and accountability for cases of dog bites on "those who are saying we are feeding dogs", Justice Nath said, “You take them (dogs) to your house, keep them, why should they be allowed to roam around, biting, chasing? The effect of a dog bite is lifelong.”

The statement came after senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy called the issue of stray dogs a "deeply contentious and emotional" one.

Guruswamy argued before the court that sterlisation of stary dogs can diminish the number of dog bite cases and if the regulators had done their job better, "we would not be living in the catastrophe we are in now".

She also referred to Article 51 of the Constitution, which says we must have compassion for all living creatures. "That is the society we want to be. Why do we oppose capital punishment? Because we believe that as a society it dehumanises us. When we are talking about removing species, we are dehumanising ourselves. We cannot be in short supply of compassion...There is no anwer there which allows for cruelty and culling," the advocate added.

Last year, the Supreme Court had ordered the removal of stray dogs from educational institutions, hospitals, railway stations and bus stands. The court had ordered that the dogs be sent to shelters.