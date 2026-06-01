Empty Chairs At Kalighat: Day After Attack On Abhishek Banerjee, 60 TMC MLAs Give Mamata’s Meeting A Miss

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) faced a significant internal setback yesterday as a scheduled meeting of newly elected legislators failed to materialise as only 20 of the 80 summoned MLAs arrived at Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence, following the recent attack on General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, forcing the party to abandon the proceedings.

The unexpectedly low turnout, with nearly 75% of legislators missing, drew immediate attention. The Trinamool Congress, however, downplayed the incident, explaining that the majority of MLAs were occupied with organizing local protests against the authorities in response to the recent political violence.

What Kunal Ghosh said

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh explained that many legislators were unable to attend the meeting due to unfolding events on the ground, specifically following the attack on Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday and the reported assault on party MP Kalyan Banerjee the following day.

"The Trinamool Congress legislature party meeting was scheduled. Yesterday, our All India General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee was attacked. After that, a lot of MLAs and leaders held a protest rally in many areas. Our senior MP Kalyan Banerjee was also attacked today... The police are detaining people from the protests... We are postponing the meeting for now...The All India Trinamool Congress is giving a call to its workers that a protest will be held in all the wards and blocks against the attack on Abhishek Banerjee, Kalyan Banerjee and other party workers on 1 June. On 2 June, Mamata Banerjee will hold a protest meeting on Rani Rashmoni Road," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

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What message does it give?

The MLAs' absence from what has historically been the unofficial center of power in Bengal serves as a pointed and unmistakable political message.

While the party faces what could be its most severe crisis, leadership may find some comfort in the presence of prominent figures such as Firhad Hakim, Nayana Bandopadhyay, Madan Mitra, Ashima Patra, and Kunal Ghosh, all of whom signaled their continued loyalty to Mamata Banerjee, as per reports.

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