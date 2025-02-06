Engaging with US Govt to Ensure Returning Deportees Are Not Mistreated in Any Manner: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that it is the obligation of all nations to take back their nationals if they are found to be residing there illegally adding that the Indian government is engaging the US government to ensure that the deportees are not mistreated in any manner.

Addressing Lok Sabha over the issue of illegal migrants being sent back from the US, Jaishankar said, “We are engaging the US government to ensure that the returning deportees are not mistreated in any manner during the flight. At the same time, the House will appreciate that our focus should be on the strong crackdown on the illegal migration industry while taking steps to ease visas for legitimate traveller. On the basis of information provided by returning deportees about the agents and others involved, law enforcement agencies will take necessary preventive and exemplary actions.”

104 Indian Nationals Return From US

A US Air Force plane carrying Indian citizens who allegedly illegally migrated to the US arrived in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday. As many as 104 Indian nationals were onboard the plane that landed in Amritsar.

Explaining the process of deportation since 2009, Jaishankar said, "Members would be aware that the process of deportation is not a new one, I repeat not a new one, and has been ongoing for several years. I would like to share with the House details of deportation from the United States since 2009. Their numbers, years wise, as available with our law enforcement authorities is as follows.

"In 2009, number of deportees 734, 2010, 799 2011, 597. 2012, 530, 2013, 515, 2014, 591, 2015, 708, 2016, 1303, 2017, 1024, 2018, 1180, 2019, 2042, 2020, 1889, 2021, 805, 2022, 862, 2023, 617, 2024, 1368, 2025, 104," he said.

Stressing that nations need to take back their nationals if they are found to be living in abroad illegally, he said, "It is the obligation of all countries to take back their nationals if they are found to be living illegally abroad. This is naturally subject to an unambiguous verification of their nationality. This is not a policy applicable to any specific country nor indeed one only practised by India. It is a generally accepted principle in international relations."

Earlier on Tuesday, a US Embassy spokesperson said that while specific details cannot be shared, the United States is vigorously enforcing its border and immigration laws. The spokesperson emphasised that the actions taken send a “clear message that illegal migration is not worth the risk.”