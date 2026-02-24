Engine Found 200 Meters Away From Wreckage, Investigators Suspect Mid-Air Breakup in Jharkhand Air Ambulance Crash

Chatra: A surprising development has emerged in the probe into the air ambulance crash in Chatra, with top sources in the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) indicating that the aircraft’s engine was recovered nearly 200 metres from the main crash site-raising strong suspicion of a mid-air structural failure.

According to preliminary findings, the unusually wide debris field suggests that parts of the aircraft separated before impact. Officials say this distance is important. Normally, if an engine breaks off after the aircraft hits the ground, it is found close to the main body. But in this case, the engine lying far from the crash site suggests it may have separated while the aircraft was still in the air.

Sources involved in the probe said the debris distribution pattern indicates that different components of the aircraft fell in separate directions, a scenario often associated with in-flight breakup or catastrophic mechanical malfunction. Investigators are now examining whether a critical structural fault or engine-mount failure may have triggered the sequence.

Early assessments from the crash site also point to the possibility that the pilot had very limited time to react if the engine detached mid-air. Sudden engine separation can severely destabilise an aircraft, drastically reducing controllability within seconds.

Notably, the crash occurred away from densely populated areas. Officials say this has led to speculation that, in the aircraft’s final moments, an attempt may have been made to steer it toward a less populated zone to minimise casualties on the ground.

The aircraft was airborne from Ranchi at 7:11 PM. After establishing contact with Kolkata aircraft requested deviation due to weather. At 7:34 PM aircraft lost communication and radar contact with Kolkata. The last known position of the aircraft was approximately 100 NM South-East of Varanasi.

In a press note, the DGCA said, "After establishing contact with Kolkata, the aircraft requested deviation due to weather. At 7:34 PM aircraft lost communication and RADAR contact with Kolkata at approximately 100 NM South-East of Varanasi. The District Administration search and rescue team is at the location, and the AAIB team is being dispatched for investigation. Further information will be shared".