Entire Lalu Family Involved in Tej Pratap's Expulsion Drama: Estranged Wife Aishwarya Rai's Big Allegation

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav’s estranged wife, Aishwarya Rai, has claimed that his expulsion from the party is mere theatrics orchestrated by the entire Lalu Prasad Yadav family, timed deliberately ahead of the Bihar elections.

“They are not at all concerned about the multiple marriages. All they care about is that the news [of Tej Pratap's alleged marriage to a woman named Anushka Yadav] came out before the elections. Now they are trying to whitewash their image... This has been planned collectively. They know elections are just six months away, so they are engaging in this drama,” she alleged.

In an exclusive interview with Republic, Aishwarya said the expulsion was a facade intended to protect the family’s reputation ahead of the polls.

When asked by the Republic reporter about Tej Pratap’s alleged long-term relationship with Anushka Yadav and his purported marriage to her in 2018 despite still being married to Aishwarya, she responded, “The family knew about it. Even now, no one is truly separated—they’re all in this together. Just because Lalu Prasad Yadav posted four lines on X doesn’t mean he’s actually cutting ties. I’m sure Rabri Devi went to him (Tej Pratap Yadav) yesterday, wiped his tears, and told him she would fix everything. He’s just been asked to stay quiet. Tejashwi Yadav is also involved. They’ve all assured him that it will be handled.”

This comes after RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav announced on X his decision to expel his son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party. The expulsion followed a controversial post by Tej Pratap on social media, in which he shared details of his twelve-year romance with a woman named Anushka Yadav, along with a photo of the two together.

She stated that she had no prior knowledge of the second marriage or the woman involved and only learned about it through media reports.

Emotionally distressed, she said, “I am mentally and emotionally shattered. I don’t know how to handle this situation. They have turned my life into a joke. I have done nothing wrong. I come from a respectable family, and yet I am being blamed as if I were at fault.”

Aishwarya Questions Lalu Prasad's Silence

Aishwarya also questioned Lalu Prasad Yadav’s silence regarding her marriage to Tej Pratap.

“It’s been seven years. What will happen to me? He posted on social media about his son’s expulsion from the party for six years—but what has Lalu ji done for me? Has he ever spoken a word about me?” she asked.

Attempt at Character Assassination: Aishwarya

“They blame the woman to cover up the faults of the man. My character has been maligned. They have stayed silent about the injustice I’ve endured for the past seven years,” Aishwarya alleged.

She added, “Whenever I try to start fresh, they come and ruin everything. They mentally torture me and try to assassinate my character. They believe they’re so powerful they can make wrong things seem right.”

Despite her struggles, Aishwarya remains determined to seek justice. “I am a strong woman, and I will fight. I trust the court’s judgment and will pursue justice there. I’m alive today because of the support of my parents and siblings,” she said.