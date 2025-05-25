New Delhi: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav expelled his son Tej Pratap Yadav from the party for six years, on Sunday. Specifying the reason on X, Lalu Yadav said that ignoring values in personal life will weaken their collective struggle for social justice.

"The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behaviour of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values and traditions. Therefore, due to the above circumstances, I remove him from the party and family" - Lalu posted on X.

Tej Pratap Yadav: RJD Heir Or A Controversialist?

Born on April 16, 1988, in Gopalganj, Bihar, Tej Pratap Yadav is the eldest son of the family, who was famously known as the heir of RJD leadership.

However, the politician often finds himself surrounded by controversies one of which also led to his expulsion from the party, earlier today.

Marriage or Political Storm?

Tej Pratap had married Aishwarya Rai, the granddaughter of former Bihar CM, Daroga Rai, in 2018. Soon after the new bride left home within months alleging mistreatment by the groom and his family.

Amid the ongoing divorce proceedings and the political feud between the two families, Tej Pratap posted a picture on Facebook with the caption, “I am Tej Pratap Yadav and the one seen in this picture is Anushka Yadav. We have been known to each other for the last 12 years. We are in love and have been in a relationship for 12 years.”

He soon refuted the Facebook post on X saying, “My social media platform has been hacked, and my photos are being edited in a malicious way to harass and defame me and my family. I appeal to my well-wishers and followers to stay vigilant and not pay attention to any rumors"

People seemed unconvinced following which Tej Pratap was expelled from the party.

Other Controversies

In 2023, Pratap slammed Dhirendra Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba who heads the Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh, for calling Biharis 'pagal.'

Dhirendra once had to cancel an 'aarti' during the 'Divya Darbar' due to the venue being severely crowded referring to the devotees he said, "Bahot jyada bheed ho gayi hai, apaar bheed ho gayi...pagal hi pagal aa gaye hain" (There is too much crowd, the crowd has become immense, the madmen have arrived"

Following this, Tej Pratap slammed the management and Dhirendra Shastri for referring to people as madmen.

Another incident happened when the former RJD leader was celebrating Holi with his party workers and was seen threatening police officers to either dance or be suspended. "I will play a song and if you don't dance today you will be suspended" - said Tej Pratap in the viral video.