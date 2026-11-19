New Delhi: Noting that India needs to strengthen the concept of proactive action in its counter-terrorism policy, with greater emphasis on structural and operational capabilities, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday stressed that the entire terrorist network must be investigated and its capabilities dismantled.

Shah made the statement while addressing the inaugural session of the two-day 6th edition of the annual Anti-Terror Conference organised by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in New Delhi.

On this occasion, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB) Mahesh Dikshit, Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Ministry of Home Affairs Anand Swarup, and Director General, National Investigation Agency (NIA) Rakesh Aggarwal, along with several other senior officers, were present.

Senior police officers from the states and Union Territories, officers from counter-terrorism agencies, and experts from related fields including law, forensics and technology are participating in this conference.

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"India needs to strengthen the concept of proactive action in its counter-terrorism policy, with greater emphasis on structural and operational capabilities. The entire terrorist network must be investigated and its capabilities dismantled. By investigating the entire network, many incidents could be prevented before they occur," Shah said.

He further emphasised the need to develop a mechanism through which police station-level intelligence is transmitted through multiple levels to the Director General of Police (DGP), enabling the extraction of actionable intelligence.

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He also said that the Anti-Terrorism Squads (ATS) of every state need to strengthen their cyber expert units, as technology is increasingly being used in such crimes.

Union Home Minister further stated that establishing a Quadrangular Regional Security Grid in Border States should be a key priority. He also stressed the need to enhance the capabilities of the ATS units across all states.

He later pointed out that the government is moving forward with an ecosystem-based approach to combating terrorism through cooperation between the Centre and the states, and that this cooperation needs to be further strengthened.

Shah said that the government have strengthened the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on the legal front, and that "the flow of information needs to be made smoother and more robust at the institutional level."

The minister emphasised that we must also change our work culture to achieve victory in this fight.

On the operational front, he later stressed that agencies must enhance their capabilities while also undertaking modernisation.

"We must target the entire chain of terror financing, which requires better coordination with financial investigation agencies," said Shah.

Shah stated that we will not achieve success unless we strike at the entire terrorist network in a coordinated and comprehensive manner.

The minister stated that in the fight against terrorism, our approach must be based on shared and collective goals, along with clearly defined accountability, and emphasised that unless our goals are shared and accountability for achieving them is clearly established, success cannot be achieved.