Environment Minister Sirsa Warns Western Disturbance May Worsen Weather In Delhi, Appeal Residents to Follow Curbs

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa urged the residents of Delhi to continue following the pollution-related curbs despite temporary improvement in the air quality in the city.

Sirsa further warned the weather conditions may worsen again due to an approaching western disturbance. He added that the pollution levels would worsen as the weather conditions are likely to turn unfavourable, with increased chances of dense haze and fog.

The environment minister, citing weather department and past data said, the impact of western disturbance will be visible in Delhi in the next couple of days. Furthermore, the weather conditions will deteriorate and there's a strong possibility of heavy haze.

Following the warning, he appealed to the people that even though 50 per cent work-from-home norm has been withdrawn, not to take out vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control Certificates and to avoid unnecessary travel, stated reports.

Sirsa even urged the residents to not to burn garbage or light fires at night, warning that biomass burning significantly contributes to air pollution.

Warning that fog could turn into smog again due to worsening weather conditions, Sirsa said Delhi must remain on high alert to prevent a fresh spike in pollution levels.

Delhi air quality

Delhi's air quality has worsened, slipping back into the 'Very Poor' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeding 300 in many areas. Thick smog and fog trap pollutants, reducing visibility and disrupting daily life.

Authorities are monitoring pollution levels and enforcing measures such as the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule to address the situation.