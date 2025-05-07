'Erased Vermilion Of Our Daughters’: Pragati Jagdale, Widow Of Pahalgam Victim On India’s Reply With Operation Sindoor

Late Tuesday night, India launched precision air strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The operation comes in response to the horrific April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 innocent Indian tourists were brutally gunned down by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Operation Sindoor: India Strikes Back

The Ministry of Defence confirmed the retaliatory move in an official statement: “A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.”



Soon after, the Indian Army posted on X (formerly Twitter), stating: “Justice is served, Jai Hind.”





A Widow’s Pain and Pride

Among those killed in the Pahalgam attack was Santosh Jagdale, a tourist from Maharashtra. His wife, Pragati Jagdale, responded with a mix of grief and pride following India’s strike.



"It’s a befitting reply after the way those terrorists erased the vermilion of our daughters... On hearing the name of this operation, I got tears in my eyes. I sincerely thank the government," she said.



Asavari Jagdale, daughter of Santosh Jagdale, who was killed in Pahlagam terror attack said, “I cried a lot on hearing the name of the operation . It is a real tribute and justice to those who were killed by terrorists."



Survivors Haunted by April 22 Carnage

The April 22 attack in Pahalgam's Anantnag district left 26 dead—most of them tourists. Survivors and eyewitnesses recounted that non-Muslims were specifically targeted in the attack.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Pragati added, “We are still haunted by the terror attack. Whenever I close my eyes, I see a man holding a rifle. I haven’t been able to sleep properly. The shock is too deep.”









Justice Delivered, Grief Lingers

Operation Sindoor may have offered a sense of justice to grieving families, but the wounds of April 22 are far from healed.



