'Essence Of Kumbh Parva Is To Know Completion Within You': Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Led Historic Global Meditation Session | Image: Republic

Prayagraj: Global spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar led a historic global meditation session at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Tuesday evening, uniting thousands of seekers from around the world. The ‘Meditate with Gurudev from Maha Kumbh’ session was streamed live on Gurudev's official YouTube channel and The Art of Living's Sattva app, reaching millions of people in 180 countries.

The unique initiative hosted by The Art of Living at the Maha Kumbh Mela, a grand confluence of spiritual traditions and cultures, made the sacred event even more special this year. On Tuesday evening, the global spiritual master and humanitarian leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar led a Satsang, with thousands of pilgrims and saints gathering in his presence to dive into knowledge and devotional music.

Later Gurudev also guided millions of people from 180 countries into a global meditation live from the holy land of Maha Kumbh, in a unique hybrid experience.

When we become still in meditation, we experience the nectar of immortality: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

"The essence of Kumbh Parva is to know the completion within you," Gurudev shared, "That can only happen when knowledge, devotion and karma come together. The Ganga flowing here is the symbol of knowledge, Yamuna symbolises devotion and Saraswati, which is invisible, symbolises karma."

Under Gurudev’s guidance, the event became a transformative experience, sending a message of unity, peace, and compassion to humanity. Speaking on the occasion, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar shared, “The confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati reflects the union of the Ida, Pingala, and Sushumna energy channels within us. When we become still in meditation, we experience the nectar of immortality.”

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar shared his wisdom with the gathering, stating, "The essence of Kumbh Parva is to know the completion within you. That can only happen when knowledge, devotion, and karma come together. The Ganga flowing here is the symbol of knowledge, Yamuna symbolises devotion, and Saraswati, which is invisible, symbolises karma."

He further asserted the importance of the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, saying, "The confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati reflects the union of the Ida, Pingala, and Sushumna energy channels within us. When we become still in meditation, we experience the nectar of immortality."

Service Initiatives By Art Of Living At Maha Kumbh Mela

The Art of Living has undertaken multiple service initiatives at the Maha Kumbh, ensuring free food, Ayurvedic healthcare, and wellness services for pilgrims in 25 sectors. The Art of Living camp prepares 1 ton of khichdi daily twice to serve 25,000–30,000 devotees. Additionally, over 5000 people have benefited from Ayurvedic pulse diagnoses done by eight expert Nadi Vaidyas from Sri Sri Tattva.

To support pilgrims, saints, akharas, and Kalpavasi communities, Sri Sri Tattva is distributing 250 tons of essential food supplies, including ghee, spices, lentils, and biscuits, which have been received by lakhs of pilgrims visiting Kumbh.