Etah Quadruple Murder Solved: Son Kamal Singh Arrested for Killing Parents, Wife and Daughter

Etah police have solved a shocking quadruple murder case in the Nagla Premi locality under Kotwali Nagar police station, Uttar Pradesh limits. Four members of the same family were found brutally killed inside their home, and investigators say the crime was committed by a family member, Kamal Singh.

On January 19, police received a call around 2:35 AM about multiple murders in the area. A large police force rushed to the scene and cordoned off the locality. Inside the house, the bodies of Ganga Singh (75), his daughter‑in‑law Ratna Devi (45), and granddaughter Jyoti (20) were discovered. Ganga Singh’s wife, Shyama Devi (70), was found alive but critically injured and later died in hospital.

Kamal Singh initially told police he had returned home briefly from his medical store for lunch and found everything normal. Later, when his son returned from school, he noticed the fan running in the room despite the cold weather. On entering, he discovered the gruesome scene and raised an alarm, bringing neighbours and police to the spot.

Forensic experts, a field unit, and a dog squad collected evidence from the crime scene. CCTV footage provided a clear timeline of Kamal Singh’s movements in and out of the house, ruling out the involvement of outsiders.

Police say the motive was rooted in long‑standing family disputes, including tensions over the accused’s daughter’s relationship and financial issues. Investigators believe Kamal Singh lost his temper and attacked his parents, wife, and daughter in a fit of rage.

A case has been registered against Kamal Singh under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He has been arrested, and further legal proceedings are underway.

