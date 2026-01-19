Jhansi: Man With 2 Wives Kills Live-In-Partner, Burns Body In Metal Trunk Over 'Money Demands'

New Delhi: In yet another shocking case, a retired railway employee in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi allegedly murdered his 35-year-old live-in partner, stuffed her body into a metal trunk and set it on fire earlier this month.

Probe revealed that the accused, Ram Singh Parihar, had two wives. His former wife lived in the Sipri Bazaar area, and the second in the City Kotwali area in the same city. Despite this, he was in a live-in relationship with a third woman, identified as Preeti, whom me eventually killed.

The accused reportedly took this extreme step as Preeti allegedly demanded huge sums of money from him, having already taken lakhs of rupees, according to the initial investigation.

Following the heinous crime, the accused, in a bid to evade arrest, reportedly dumped the ashes of his live-in-partner in a river before attempting to move the trunk where her body was stuffed to his second wife's house.

How crime came to light

The shocking crime came to light when the accused Parihar hired a loader to transport the heavy blue trunk, where the victim's body was stuffed, to Geeta's (his wife) house. His son from second wife Nitin and few of his friends also accompanied the trunk.

The driver, Jaysingh Pal, became suspicious of the trunk's contents and the behaviour of the men following which he called the police control room after unloading the trunk.

Commenting on the case, the driver, who was paid Rs. 400 said that he smelt something fishy and initially refused to carry the trunk. However, his suspicion grew stronger upon reaching the home and he apprised the cops about the case.

Meanwhile, the cops on arrival forced open the trunk and were shocked to find charred human remains, bone fragments, and coal-like substances inside.

Harassed for money

Superintendent of Police (City) Preeti Singh stated that Geeta informed them that the accused was harassed for money by the woman he was living with.

As per the cops, the murder took place around January 8 where Singh allegedly wrapped the body of Preeti in a tarpaulin initially, later burning it inside the trunk. After the body was reduced to ash, he filled sacks with the remains and threw them into a nearby river, leaving only some bones and other remains in the trunk.

Surbhi, Parihar's neighbour, said that he had been collecting firewood for several days. "There was a strange smell a few days ago, but we thought he was just burning wood to stay warm in the cold," she said.