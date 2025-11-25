Updated 25 November 2025 at 09:52 IST
Ethiopia Volcano Ash Cloud Heads Towards Himalayas: High AQI, Ashfall, Rising SO₂ Levels - Know Its Impact on India
As per the weather agencies, the ash plume is travelling at a speed of 100-120 km/h, between 25,000 and 45,000 ft well above the surface. It is expected to drift across Gujarat (West), Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Northwest Maharashtra, Terai belt of Uttar Pradesh, and the foothills of the Himalayas.
- India News
- 5 min read
A massive ash cloud from Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano, which erupted for the first time in over 10,000 years, has travelled thousands of kilometres across the Red Sea and Arabian Sea, reaching parts of western and northern India on Monday night.
The long-dormant volcano in Ethiopia’s Afar region erupted on Sunday morning, covering the nearby village of Afdera in dust. Dramatic visuals showed towering grey plumes rising to 45,000 ft, releasing sulphur dioxide (SO₂) and moderate amounts of volcanic ash into the atmosphere.
By late Monday, the ash plume began drifting into Gujarat, northwest Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and then further toward Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.
Where Is The Ash Cloud Moving?
As per the weather agencies, the ash plume is travelling at a speed of 100-120 km/h, between 25,000 and 45,000 ft well above the surface. It is expected to drift across Gujarat (West), Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Northwest Maharashtra, Terai belt of Uttar Pradesh, the foothills of the Himalayas and eventually entering Nepal’s hills and moving into China. Weather experts highlighted that there are low chances of ashfall on the plains, though isolated traces may occur in parts of Rajasthan or NCR.
Advertisement
Will AQI Be Impacted?
Despite the alarming visuals, weather agencies assured no impact or very little impact on surface AQI levels anywhere in India
The plume is high in the middle atmosphere, not near the ground.
Advertisement
Only SO₂ levels may rise over the Himalayas, Nepal hills, and nearby Terai regions of Uttar Pradesh as the cloud bumps into mountain barriers.
Cities are expected to experience their usual local pollution, unrelated to the volcanic plume.
However, the impacted regions may experience hazy skies, a darker-than-usual evening, and a sky that appears to be in a pre-durst storm phase.
Airlines On High Alert: DGCA Issues Advisory
The drifting volcanic ash has caused significant disruption to aviation operations, forcing flight diversions, delays, and changes in routes. Several international flights departing from Delhi’s Terminal 3, including those bound for Hong Kong, Dubai, Jeddah, Helsinki, Kabul, and Frankfurt, were delayed due to ash cloud movement.
The aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), released a detailed advisory on Monday, instructing airlines and airports on how to manage potential disruptions caused by the volcanic ash plume
In its guidelines for the airlines, DGCA has suggested several precautions. Airlines were asked not to fly through areas or at flight levels affected by the volcanic ash cloud. The regulator has also directed the airline companies to modify flight schedules, routes, and fuel calculations based on the most recent advisories. The advisory also read that airlines will have to constantly track the volcanic ash cloud situation using satellite imagery and meteorological data and immediately report any suspected ash encounter, particularly if there are engine performance anomalies or cabin smoke/odour.
Airlines Issues Advisory
- Air India: “Following the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia, ash clouds have been observed over certain geographical regions. we are closely monitoring the situation and remain in constant touch with our operating crew. There is no major impact on Air India flights at this time. We will take all necessary steps under our precautionary plans to ensure the safety of our passengers, crew and aircraft, which remains our top priority. Our ground teams across the network will continue to support passengers and keep them updated on their flights."
- IndiGo: “Following the recent eruption of the #HayliGubbi volcano in #Ethiopia, ash clouds are reported to be drifting towards parts of western India. We understand that such news may cause concern, and we want to reassure you that your safety remains our highest priority. Our teams are closely tracking the situation in coordination with international aviation bodies. We are fully prepared with all necessary precautions to ensure safe and reliable operations. Our 6E teams are available across all touchpoints to support you with any assistance you may need. We will continue to monitor the developments round the clock and keep you informed of any updates to help minimise inconvenience (if any). Thank you for your patience and understanding. Stay safe, and travel with confidence.”
- SpiceJet: "Due to a volcanic eruption in Ethiopia, volcanic ash activity has been reported across parts of the Arabian Peninsula. This may impact flight operations for aircraft flying through these regions. As safety remains our top priority, our flight operations and safety teams are closely coordinating with aviation authorities and continuously monitoring ash cloud movement. Passengers travelling to/from Dubai are advised to keep a check on their flight status via spicejet.com"
- Akasa Air: We are closely monitoring the volcanic activity in Ethiopia and its potential impact on flight operations in nearby regions. Our teams will continue to assess the situation in compliance with international aviation advisories and safety protocols and take necessary actions as required. At Akasa Air, passenger safety and well-being are our utmost priority."
What Residents May Notice
Although weather experts have assured that the ash cloud is not harmful at the surface level, residents in the affected states may see
- Hazy skies
- Slight darkness or dimming even without storms
- Low chances of volcanic dust settling on surfaces
- No danger to health or AQI levels
What Happens Next?
The ash cloud will continue to drift over Delhi NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan, and move towards Punjab and the Himalayan foothills through late Tuesday night. After crossing northern India, the ash cloud will enter Nepal and gradually move into China.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 25 November 2025 at 09:52 IST