Are You Flying Today? Volcanic Ash Cloud From Ethiopia Disrupts Travel; 7 Flights Cancelled, 12 Delayed- Check Updates

New Delhi: Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano, which erupted for the first time in nearly 10,000 years, prompted India to issue aviation alerts as the ash clouds drifted across several northern states. The long-dormant volcano in northern Ethiopia erupted on Sunday, sending ash across the Red Sea toward Yemen and Oman before the plume advanced toward India.

Following the ash-related disruption, the flight operations were widely affected in the country where major carriers, including IndiGo and Akasa Air, adjusted their operations in response to the shifting plume as the impact on airspace became clearer. The authorities instructed airports to maintain heightened readiness as the ash cloud, travelling rapidly at high altitudes, entered Gujarat before moving over Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab.

As airlines modified operations in response to the ash-related disruption, at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, several international flights bound for destinations such as Hong Kong, Dubai, Jeddah, Helsinki, Kabul and Frankfurt were delayed, reflecting the wider operational disruption.

Flight Disruptions

Seven international flights scheduled to operate between 1 am and 6 pm on Tuesday were cancelled after volcanic ash affected airspace conditions, as per sources. Twelve other international flights during the same timeframe were also delayed as airlines modified operations in response to the ash-related disruption.

Advertisement

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), ash clouds from the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia are likely to clear India's skies by 7:30 pm on Tuesday. Furthermore, a layer of haze settled over Delhi as the plume passed, pushing air quality into the very poor band and raising concerns among residents and authorities.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) circulated an advisory on Monday and directed the airlines to avoid volcanic ash-affected regions and adjust routing, fuel planning and flight levels based on updated information. Airlines were also instructed to immediately report any suspected ash encounter, including "engine performance anomalies or cabin smoke/odour." The DGCA added that if ash affects airport operations, operators must promptly inspect runways, taxiways and aprons to ensure safety.

Advertisement

Reaction Of Airlines

As flight operations experienced strain across multiple regions, IndiGo tweeted, "Following the recent eruption of the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia, ash clouds are reported to be drifting towards parts of western India... Our teams are closely tracking the situation in coordination with international aviation bodies. We are fully prepared with all necessary precautions to ensure safe and reliable operations... We will continue to monitor the developments round the clock and keep you informed of any updates to help minimise inconvenience (if any)..."

Air India amid the disruptions linked to the drifting ash said it was assisting passengers after cancelling 11 flights, including those operating between New York and Delhi. The cancellations followed precautionary measures taken as the plume moved across Indian airspace. The airline in it's X handle said, "Our ground teams across the network are keeping passengers updated on their flight status and are providing immediate assistance, including hotel accommodation. We are making every effort to arrange alternative travel at the earliest."