Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi Volcanic Ash Hits Indian Skies: Northwest Flight Operations Hit, Airlines On High Alert

New Delhi: A windborne ash cloud from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano drifted across parts of northwest India last night, reducing visibility and disrupting air traffic across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR and Punjab.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (@DGCAIndia), an advisory was circulated to airlines and airports cautioning them about possible operational challenges posed by the volcanic ash. The regulator asked operators to stay alert, monitor real-time updates and adopt necessary safety measures as conditions shifted.

Flight services were immediately impacted, with Akasa Air, IndiGo and KLM cancelling several operations in response to the spread of the ash cloud. As carriers adjusted their routes and schedules, aviation authorities continued assessing the evolving situation.

Earlier, in a separate advisory issued on Monday, the DGCA instructed airlines to avoid specific altitudes and regions affected by ash from the Hayli Gubbi eruption, which occurred on Sunday. Airports were also told to inspect runways for ash contamination and temporarily suspend operations if required, with officials warning that delays and diversions were likely.

Some flights encountered disruptions as the ash cloud advanced. IndiGo's Kannur-Abu Dhabi flight (6E 1433) diverted to Ahmedabad on Monday to avoid the affected corridor, while another Indian carrier operating into Abu Dhabi conducted extensive engine checks before beginning its return journey.

Following the DGCA's advisory, Air India also released a statement on X on Monday, saying, “Following the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia, ash clouds have been observed over certain geographical regions. We are closely monitoring the situation and remain in constant touch with our operating crew. There is no major impact on Air India flights at this time. We will take all necessary steps under our precautionary plans to ensure the safety of our passengers, crew and aircraft, which remains our top priority. Our ground teams across the network will continue to support passengers and keep them updated on their flights.”

