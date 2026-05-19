‘Euthanasia, Contempt Warning & No Release Near Schools’: Top Takeaways From Supreme Court’s Landmark Stray Dog Verdict
From refusing to dilute its earlier directions to allowing legally permissible euthanasia of ‘dangerous’ dogs, the Supreme Court delivered a sweeping verdict on India’s stray dog menace. Here are the top 10 takeaways from the landmark ruling.
- India News
- 3 min read
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld its stray dog SOPs, refused to dilute its earlier directions, pulled up states for “pronounced inaction” and warned of contempt proceedings over non-compliance. Here are the top takeaways from the landmark verdict on stray dog menace.
SC refuses to dilute earlier stray dog directions
The Supreme Court dismissed all applications seeking recall or modification of its November 2025 directions and upheld the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) SOPs.
No release of strays back at sensitive public places
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The top court refused to modify its order that stray dogs picked up from hospitals, schools, colleges, bus stands, railway stations and similar public places must not be released back there after sterilisation or vaccination.
States pulled up for ‘pronounced inaction’
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The court said governments failed to expand infrastructure in proportion to the rising stray dog population, despite the ABC (Animal Birth Control) framework existing since 2001.
SC flags alarming dog bite numbers
The three-judge Bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria, cited 1,084 dog bite cases in a month in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar and nearly 2 lakh dog bite cases in Tamil Nadu in the first four months of the year.
‘Problem has assumed disturbing proportions’
The court noted repeated dog bite incidents in airports, residential colonies and urban centres, calling the situation deeply concerning.
Right to life includes freedom from dog attacks
The Supreme Court observed that the “right to life with dignity” includes the right to live without the threat of dog bite attacks.
Strong warning to states over non-compliance
The court said contempt proceedings, disciplinary action and tortious liability could follow if authorities fail to implement its directions.
One ABC centre in every district
States were directed to establish at least one fully functional Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre in every district and expand facilities based on stray dog population density.
Adequate anti-rabies medicines ordered
Authorities were directed to ensure sufficient availability of anti-rabies vaccines and medicines.
SC allows legal action, including euthanasia
The court said authorities may take legally permissible measures, including euthanasia of rabid or dangerous dogs, to curb threats to human life.
NHAI directed to tackle stray animals on highways
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was asked to create a monitoring and coordination framework and deploy vehicles to deal with stray cattle and dogs on highways.
Officials implementing orders get protection
Municipal and state officials carrying out the SC’s directions were granted protection from routine FIRs or coercive action for acts done in discharge of duty.
Compliance reports mandated
Chief Secretaries of states have been directed to file compliance reports before jurisdictional High Courts by August 7, with consolidated reports to reach the Supreme Court by November 17.
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