‘Euthanasia, Contempt Warning & No Release Near Schools’: Top Takeaways From Supreme Court’s Landmark Stray Dog Verdict

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld its stray dog SOPs, refused to dilute its earlier directions, pulled up states for “pronounced inaction” and warned of contempt proceedings over non-compliance. Here are the top takeaways from the landmark verdict on stray dog menace.

SC refuses to dilute earlier stray dog directions

The Supreme Court dismissed all applications seeking recall or modification of its November 2025 directions and upheld the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) SOPs.

No release of strays back at sensitive public places

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The top court refused to modify its order that stray dogs picked up from hospitals, schools, colleges, bus stands, railway stations and similar public places must not be released back there after sterilisation or vaccination.

States pulled up for ‘pronounced inaction’

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The court said governments failed to expand infrastructure in proportion to the rising stray dog population, despite the ABC (Animal Birth Control) framework existing since 2001.

SC flags alarming dog bite numbers

The three-judge Bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria, cited 1,084 dog bite cases in a month in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar and nearly 2 lakh dog bite cases in Tamil Nadu in the first four months of the year.

‘Problem has assumed disturbing proportions’

The court noted repeated dog bite incidents in airports, residential colonies and urban centres, calling the situation deeply concerning.

Right to life includes freedom from dog attacks

The Supreme Court observed that the “right to life with dignity” includes the right to live without the threat of dog bite attacks.

Strong warning to states over non-compliance

The court said contempt proceedings, disciplinary action and tortious liability could follow if authorities fail to implement its directions.

One ABC centre in every district

States were directed to establish at least one fully functional Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre in every district and expand facilities based on stray dog population density.

Adequate anti-rabies medicines ordered

Authorities were directed to ensure sufficient availability of anti-rabies vaccines and medicines.

SC allows legal action, including euthanasia

The court said authorities may take legally permissible measures, including euthanasia of rabid or dangerous dogs, to curb threats to human life.

NHAI directed to tackle stray animals on highways

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was asked to create a monitoring and coordination framework and deploy vehicles to deal with stray cattle and dogs on highways.

Officials implementing orders get protection

Municipal and state officials carrying out the SC’s directions were granted protection from routine FIRs or coercive action for acts done in discharge of duty.

Compliance reports mandated