'Even If Your Uncle Is President...': Lady Cop's Strict Stand Against Traffic Violator Citing Political Connection To Evade Arrest Goes Viral

Gwalior: A video of a lady police officer taking a firm stance against traffic rule violators in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, has gone viral, earning widespread appreciation.

Additional SP Anu Beniwal, posted in Gwalior, was conducting checks on four-wheelers with unregistered number plates and dark-tinted films.

During the drive, she stopped a car that not only lacked a number plate but was also covered in black film and had a stick inside.

Shockingly, the driver, when confronted by Beniwal, attempted to evade the fine by claiming political connections, stating he was a relative of a BJP leader. Beniwal, however, stood her ground and reportedly said, “Even if your uncle is the President, you will still be fined.”

The driver was subsequently prosecuted under the Traffic Act.

This action came as part of a massive traffic checking drive ahead of the New Year festivities. During the campaign, authorities took action against 172 vehicles and collected over ₹86,000 in fines, sending a strong message against traffic violations.