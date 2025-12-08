'Even Those Wearing Shoes Can't Afford Tickets': Akhilesh Yadav Targets Govt Over Widespread Disruptions in IndiGo's Operations

Akhilesh Yadav on Monday hit out at the Centre over soaring airfares and widespread disruptions in IndiGo's operations. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday hit out at the Centre over soaring airfares and widespread disruptions in IndiGo's operations, alleging that the government had failed to ensure affordable air travel for the common citizen.

Speaking to ANI ahead of a special discussion in Parliament on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, Yadav said, "... Mahakumbh was the biggest congregation, and people had to buy expensive tickets to come to the Mahakumbh. After the Pahalgam terror attack, flight tickets from Srinagar became expensive.

Now we are seeing that IndiGo has brought the government to its knees. What is the reason? On one hand, the governmet claimed that even a person wearing 'Hawai Chappal' can travel in an aeroplane, but with these ticket costs, those wearing shoes are also unable to afford it... I have heard that the Board of Directors has all BJP members..." he said.

His comments come amid continued delays and cancellations across IndiGo's network, leaving passengers stranded at airports nationwide. Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted IndiGo's Accountable Manager and Chief Executive Officer a one-time 24-hour extension to respond to the Show Cause Notice issued on December 6 over large-scale operational disruptions and observed non-compliances.

Advertisement

The airline had requested more time, citing "operational constraints" linked to the size of its nationwide network and multiple unavoidable factors contributing to the delays.

After reviewing the request, the DGCA extended the reply deadline only till 1800 hours on December 8, stressing that no additional extensions would be granted.

Speaking on the ongoing Vande Mataram debate in Parliament, Yadav added, "... Gaane se zyada nibhane ki zarurat hai...", emphasising that the values of the national song must be upheld through actions rather than mere symbolism.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Manickam Tagore also criticised the BJP and the RSS, alleging that they had "no role" in the freedom struggle and therefore "no right" to speak on Vande Mataram. He said the song emerged through the collective efforts of national leaders, including Rabindranath Tagore, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Subhash Chandra Bose.

The special discussion in both Houses of Parliament is expected to highlight significant and lesser-known historical aspects of Vande Mataram. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to participate, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will initiate the deliberations in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The BJP-led NDA government has been allotted three hours for its participation in the Lok Sabha debate, with a total of ten hours scheduled across both Houses.

Eight Congress MPs, including Deputy LoP Gaurav Gogoi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda, Bimol Akoijam, Praniti Shinde, Prashant Padole, Chamala Reddy and Jyotsna Mahant, are expected to speak during the discussion.