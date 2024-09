Published 19:41 IST, September 3rd 2024

'Every Job Was Auctioned By Chacha-Bhatija': UP CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that before 2017, every job was for sale and Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav were equal partners in the extortion.