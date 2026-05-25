Eviction Threat Looms over Delhi Gymkhana Club as 2022 MCA Corruption Report Resurfaces

A Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) inspection report from 2022 highlighting sweeping financial irregularities, illegal public deposits, and systemic governance failures at the prestigious Delhi Gymkhana Club has re-emerged as the elite institution faces an eviction order from its prime 27.3-acre land.

The historical details of the 2022 probe underscore years of compounding violations that have culminated in the Centre ordering the club to vacate its grounds by June 5 to make way for critical national security and defense infrastructure needs. The club has since rushed to the Delhi High Court to remedy the situation.

Siphoned Funds and Illegal Deposits

The MCA's 2022 supplementary inspection report blew the lid off severe corporate governance lapses, accusing the elite club of operating in direct violation of both the Companies Act of 1956 and 2013. Most notably, investigators flagged the allegedly illegal collection of public deposits totaling roughly ₹50 crore.

The inspection also detailed massive transparency issues and the systemic misuse of funds. Specifically, crores of rupees from the club's coffers were reportedly spent on funding the personal legal defenses of a select group of members. Management was also accused of improper record maintenance, forcing authorities to freeze and demand bank details, litigation histories, and missing meeting minutes.

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A 'Phantom' General Committee

The investigation also exposed how the club's administrative machinery completely collapsed. The functioning of the General Committee (GC) was deemed entirely invalid due to a failure to meet minimum quorum requirements—operating with just 5 members instead of the legally mandated 6.

Because a valid board meeting could not legally be held, the ministry noted that all choices executed by this crippled committee were "void ab initio" (invalid from the very beginning). This included the highly controversial appointment of a new Secretary, which was allegedly pushed through without due process or a valid GC meeting. Meanwhile, authentic officials who supported government transparency faced wrongful termination and victimization.

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Furthermore, the inspection highlighted that the club’s administrators actively compromised its own standing by failing to comply with National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) directives. Chronic delays and outright failures to file replies heavily weakened the club's legal counter-arguments, eventually leading to the suspension of its members following formal NCLT hearings.