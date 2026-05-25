Karnataka CM Tussle Explodes: Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar Summoned To Delhi As Congress Weighs Big Leadership Reset

The simmering power tussle within the Karnataka Congress escalated sharply on Monday after both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar were officially summoned to Delhi by the Congress high command for crucial meetings scheduled on Tuesday.

The development has triggered intense political speculation over the future leadership of Karnataka, with the Congress leadership believed to be evaluating multiple options amid growing friction within the state unit.

Sources indicated that the high command is considering several possibilities, including expanding Siddaramaiah’s Cabinet to accommodate competing factions, offering him a national organisational role in exchange for stepping down as Chief Minister, or even initiating a leadership transition in favour of DK Shivakumar.

Another option under discussion, sources said, is bringing Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge into Karnataka politics as a consensus Chief Ministerial face.

Advertisement

The high-stakes Delhi meeting comes at a politically sensitive moment as the Congress government in Karnataka approaches the completion of three years in office amid persistent rumours of a rotational Chief Minister arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting, Siddaramaiah admitted he had been called to Delhi but claimed he was unaware of the agenda.

Advertisement

“I have been invited to Delhi. There is a meeting tomorrow at 11 AM. I do not know the agenda. Mr Venugopal called me to inform me about the date and time of the meeting,” Siddaramaiah said.

When asked about the continuing speculation over a possible leadership change, the Karnataka CM responded tersely, “Speculations are always there.”

DK Shivakumar, whose supporters have repeatedly pitched him as the rightful claimant to the Chief Minister’s post under the alleged power-sharing formula, also confirmed that he had been called by the party leadership.

“I will go if called,” Shivakumar had earlier said before confirmation of the official summons emerged.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala attempted to downplay the political storm, linking the Delhi consultations to the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

“Rajya Sabha elections have been notified. The party continues to have consultations. So please do not speculate. I quash all other speculations,” Surjewala said.

Adding another layer to the suspense, Kharge refused to comment directly on Siddaramaiah’s Delhi visit, saying, “Rahul Ji will speak.”

Meanwhile, a notification issued by the government stated that Siddaramaiah will continue to hold Finance, Cabinet Affairs, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Intelligence, Information, Youth Services, Sports, ST Welfare, Co-operation, excluding Agriculture Marketing, and all unallocated portfolios. The Planning and Statistics portfolio has been removed from his list.

Minister K Venkatesh, in addition to his existing portfolios of Animal Husbandry and Sericulture, will now also handle Planning and Statistics.

The Congress chief, however, used the opportunity to launch a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising fuel prices and inflation.

Kharge accused the Centre of being responsible for repeated hikes in petrol, diesel and LPG prices and also mocked PM Modi’s public outreach campaigns and branding exercises.