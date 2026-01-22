Ex-CM Biren Singh's Security Heightened Amid Buzz Over Formation Of New Govt In Manipur: Report

Imphal: Amid the ongoing political developments in Manipur, it is reported that the security of former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has been strengthened. This comes amid speculations over the formation of a new government in the northeastern state.

Reports have emerged that the central government has extended enhanced security cover to the former Chief Minister. As per reports, Singh's security personnel strength has been increased and he had been provided with specialised security vehicles, including a mobile communication jamming vehicle. The strength and scale of the security arrangements have reportedly been significantly increased compared to earlier deployments. According to sources, the security cover provided to Singh is greater than what he received during his tenure as the Chief Minister.

The additional security personnel are said to include senior officers from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Although there has been no official confirmation, the development has drawn considerable attention in political circles, particularly amid ongoing discussions regarding the possible formation of a new government in the state.

Advertisement

The post of Manipur Chief Minister has been vacant since February 13, 2025, when President's rule was imposed in the north-eastern state.

Advertisement