  • What Will You Be Asked During Phase 1 Of National Census Of India | Full Details Here

Updated 22 January 2026 at 20:58 IST

What Will You Be Asked During Phase 1 Of National Census Of India | Full Details Here

The first phase of the 2027 Census of India is scheduled to take place between April 1 and September 30 in all states and Union Territories. What are the questions that appointed officers will ask people as part of the national census? Here is the questionnaire for the first phase:

Nidhi Sinha
What Will You Be Asked During Phase 1 Of 2027 Census Of India | Full Details Here | Image: Meta AI

New Delhi: The first phase of the 2027 Census of India is scheduled to take place between April 1, 2026 and September 30, 2026 in all states and Union Territories. What are the questions that appointed officers will ask people as part of the national census? Here is the questionnaire prepared by the Ministry of Home Affairs for the first phase- ‘Houselisting and Housing Census’.

  1. Building number (Municipal or local authority or census number)
  2. Census house number
  3. Predominant material of floor of the census house
  4. Predominant material of wall of the census house
  5. Predominant material of roof of the census house
  6. Ascertain use of census house
  7. Condition of the census house
  8. Household number
  9. Total number of persons normally residing in the household
  10. Name of the head of the household
  11. Sex of the head of the household
  12. Whether the head of the household belongs to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Other
  13. Ownership status of the census house
  14. Number of dwelling rooms exclusively in possession of the household
  15. Number of married couple(s) living in the household
  16. Main source of drinking water
  17. Availability of drinking water source
  18. Main source of lighting
  19. Access to latrine
  20. Type of latrine
  21. Waste water outlet
  22. Availability of bathing facility
  23. Availability of kitchen and LPG/PNG connection
  24. Main fuel used for cooking
  25. Radio/Transistor
  26. Television
  27. Access to internet
  28. Laptop/Computer
  29. Telephone/Mobile Phone/Smartphone
  30. Bicycle/Scooter/Motorcycle/Moped
  31. Car/Jeep/Van
  32. Main cereal consumed in the household
  33. Mobile number (for census related communications only)

Published By : Nidhi Sinha

Published On: 22 January 2026 at 20:50 IST