Updated 22 January 2026 at 20:58 IST
What Will You Be Asked During Phase 1 Of National Census Of India | Full Details Here
The first phase of the 2027 Census of India is scheduled to take place between April 1 and September 30 in all states and Union Territories. What are the questions that appointed officers will ask people as part of the national census? Here is the questionnaire for the first phase:
- India News
- 2 min read
What Will You Be Asked During Phase 1 Of 2027 Census Of India | Full Details Here | Image: Meta AI
New Delhi: The first phase of the 2027 Census of India is scheduled to take place between April 1, 2026 and September 30, 2026 in all states and Union Territories. What are the questions that appointed officers will ask people as part of the national census? Here is the questionnaire prepared by the Ministry of Home Affairs for the first phase- ‘Houselisting and Housing Census’.
- Building number (Municipal or local authority or census number)
- Census house number
- Predominant material of floor of the census house
- Predominant material of wall of the census house
- Predominant material of roof of the census house
- Ascertain use of census house
- Condition of the census house
- Household number
- Total number of persons normally residing in the household
- Name of the head of the household
- Sex of the head of the household
- Whether the head of the household belongs to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Other
- Ownership status of the census house
- Number of dwelling rooms exclusively in possession of the household
- Number of married couple(s) living in the household
- Main source of drinking water
- Availability of drinking water source
- Main source of lighting
- Access to latrine
- Type of latrine
- Waste water outlet
- Availability of bathing facility
- Availability of kitchen and LPG/PNG connection
- Main fuel used for cooking
- Radio/Transistor
- Television
- Access to internet
- Laptop/Computer
- Telephone/Mobile Phone/Smartphone
- Bicycle/Scooter/Motorcycle/Moped
- Car/Jeep/Van
- Main cereal consumed in the household
- Mobile number (for census related communications only)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 22 January 2026 at 20:50 IST