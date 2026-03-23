Ex-Don’s Son Under Lens After Lamborghini Drift Stunt In Bengaluru Goes Viral; Vehicle Seized

New Delhi: Following a late-night stunt, the Bengaluru traffic police have launched an investigation and seized a high-end sports car- Lamborghini Huracan- after a video showing the vehicle allegedly performing dangerous drifting manoeuvres at Anil Kumble Circle surfaced widely on social media, officials said on Sunday.

As per reports, the authorities traced the vehicle to the home of Ricky Rai, the son of the late former underworld figure Muthappa Rai.

In connection with the incident, police have officially issued a notice requiring him to appear for questioning.

While police sources note that the car's ownership and the identity of the driver during the stunt have not yet been confirmed, authorities emphasized that the investigation and verification process are still actively moving forward.

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Meanwhile, the incident is believed to have taken place between 2 am and 3 am on Sunday.

What the footage shows?

The viral footage captures the luxury vehicle performing high-speed maneuvers and multiple drifts at the intersection, an act authorities say endangered public safety. During the stunt, some of the car's occupants were seen leaning out of the sunroof and shouting as the vehicle circled the junction.

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FIR lodged

Following the viral spread of a video showing the incident, police registered an FIR on Saturday against the owner of the Karnataka-registered luxury sports car under sections related to rash and negligent driving and endangering human life.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police are currently gathering CCTV footage from the vicinity and have contacted the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to officially confirm the vehicle's ownership details.