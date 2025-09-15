Ex-IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar's Mother Booked After Police Rescue Kidnapped Truck Helper From Pune Home

Navi Mumbai’s Rabale police rescued a kidnapped truck helper from the Pune residence of former IAS officer trainee Pooja Khedkar. The case has now put her family in the spotlight, with her mother, Manorama Khedkar, booked for obstructing police action.

The incident took place on September 13, when a mixer truck and a car collided at the busy Airoli signal in Navi Mumbai. The truck was being driven by 35-year-old Prahlad Kumar, a resident of Turbhe MIDC. After the accident, two men from the car, bearing registration number MH 12 RT 5000, allegedly forced Kumar into their vehicle and sped away.

The sudden abduction left bystanders shocked, and soon after, a case of kidnapping was registered. Acting on leads, Rabale police traced the car number to the Khedkar family. Following this, a team of officers reached Pooja Khedkar’s house in Pune and found the missing truck helper there.

During the raid, Pooja Khedkar’s mother, Manorama Khedkar, allegedly resisted and tried to block the police from doing their duty. This obstruction led the police to file a case against her. She has now been summoned for questioning in connection with the matter.

Investigators confirmed that the SUV used in the kidnapping is registered in the name of the Khedkar family. However, the two men who physically abducted Kumar are still on the run. Their identities are yet to be confirmed, and the police search is on to track them down.