Senior BJP Leader And Former Maharashtra Minister Raj K Purohit Passes Away at 71

Mumbai: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Raj K. Purohit passed away early Sunday morning, January 18, 2026, at a private hospital in Mumbai. He was 71.

Purohit, who had been battling a prolonged illness, was admitted to Bombay Hospital on January 15 after his health began to deteriorate.

According to sources, he breathed his last at approximately 3:00 AM on Sunday. His passing marks the end of an era for the BJP in Mumbai, where he was regarded as a pillar of the party's organisational strength and a powerful voice for the community.

Born on August 31, 1955, in Sirohi, Rajasthan, Raj Purohit moved to Mumbai and quickly rose through the political ranks.

He was a legislator, serving as a five-term member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. He represented the Mumbadevi constituency four times and later won from the prestigious Colaba seat.

Known affectionately as "Rajbhai" by party workers and supporters, he held several key positions throughout his career as a Cabinet Minister in the Maharashtra government, notably handling the Housing portfolio, where he was hailed as a "messiah" for migrant tenants, then as a Mumbai BJP President that led the city unit between 2010 and 2013, significantly expanding the party’s footprint in South Mumbai, also served as the BJP’s Chief Whip in the Assembly from 2014 to 2019, ensuring party discipline during a crucial legislative period.

Tributes Pour In

BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde expressed his grief on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "From a municipal corporator to an MLA and a Minister, Raj Purohit was a popular representative deeply connected with the people. His demise is an irreparable loss for the BJP in Maharashtra."

The timing of his passing was particularly poignant for the family. Just two days prior, his son, Akash Purohit, had secured a victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections from Ward 221.

Final Rites

Purohit’s mortal remains were kept at his residence in the Rajhans Building on Marine Drive on Sunday morning to allow supporters and dignitaries to pay their final respects.

The funeral is scheduled to take place later in the day at the Sonapur Lane crematorium.