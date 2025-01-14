Ex-Mayor And NCP (SP) Leader Mahesh Kothe Dies of Heart Attack After Shahi Snan at Maha Kumbh

NCP(SP) leader and former Solapur mayor Mahesh Kothe dies of heart attack after holy dip at Maha Kumbh | Image: ANI

Mumbai: Former Solapur mayor and NCP (SP) leader Mahesh Kothe, aged 60, died after suffering a heart attack while taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Tuesday. The incident occurred around 7:30 AM at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

Kothe had gone to participate in the Shahi Snan for Makar Sankranti .

Despite being rushed to a medical facility, he was declared dead on arrival. His body is set to be brought back to Solapur for the last rites on Wednesday.

Expressing grief over his demise, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar said, “The youngest former mayor of Solapur and my old colleague Mahesh Kothe passed away sadly in Prayagraj. Mahesh Kothe had a great influence in the social work and politics of Solapur city. In his death, Solapur city has lost a brave worker. We all share in the grief of the Kothe family. Heartfelt condolences!

NCP Working President and Baramati MP Supriya Sule said,"The news of the demise of former Mayor of Solapur, our colleague and senior leader in the party, Mahesh Kothe is shocking and very sad. We are all with the Kothe family in this difficult time. Heartfelt tributes to Mahesh Kothe."