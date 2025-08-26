Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Exact Moment Caught On Cam: Landslide Hits Arunachal Pradesh, Boulders Roll Down Hill Creating Panic Among Commuters

Updated 26 August 2025 at 16:33 IST

Exact Moment Caught On Cam: Landslide Hits Arunachal Pradesh, Boulders Roll Down Hill Creating Panic Among Commuters

Arunachal Pradesh's landslide has hit the West Kameng district, disrupting the traffic and road connectivity between Tawang and Dirang.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Arunachal Pradesh Landslide
Arunachal Pradesh Landslide | Image: X
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Arunachal Pradesh Landslide: On Monday (August 26), a landslide hit West Kameng district, disrupting the road connectivity between Tawang and Dirang. The video going viral on the internet, shows the exact moment when the natural calamity happened. In the video, we can see boulders rolling down the hills and crashing into jeeps at the roadside. It created chaos and panic among the commuters. It also showed drivers in cars taking instant action and reversing their cars to avoid the accident, while others ran to a safe place.

Authorities have begun the restoration work to clear the road.
 

(A screengrab from the video)

This incident has occurred amid the India Meteorological Department's warned the state of widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms till August 28.

A similar incident occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari, Vaishno Devi, on Monday. At least 100 pilgrims are trapped, and this has also temporarily halted the yatra. Rescue operations are underway along with the required manpower and machinery. 

Also Read: Who Is Jasmin Jaffar? Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Fame Receiving Flak For Washing Her Feet At Guruvayur Temple's Sacred Pond

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv

Published On: 26 August 2025 at 15:21 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source