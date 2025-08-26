Updated 26 August 2025 at 16:33 IST
Exact Moment Caught On Cam: Landslide Hits Arunachal Pradesh, Boulders Roll Down Hill Creating Panic Among Commuters
Arunachal Pradesh's landslide has hit the West Kameng district, disrupting the traffic and road connectivity between Tawang and Dirang.
Arunachal Pradesh Landslide: On Monday (August 26), a landslide hit West Kameng district, disrupting the road connectivity between Tawang and Dirang. The video going viral on the internet, shows the exact moment when the natural calamity happened. In the video, we can see boulders rolling down the hills and crashing into jeeps at the roadside. It created chaos and panic among the commuters. It also showed drivers in cars taking instant action and reversing their cars to avoid the accident, while others ran to a safe place.
Authorities have begun the restoration work to clear the road.
This incident has occurred amid the India Meteorological Department's warned the state of widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms till August 28.
A similar incident occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari, Vaishno Devi, on Monday. At least 100 pilgrims are trapped, and this has also temporarily halted the yatra. Rescue operations are underway along with the required manpower and machinery.
