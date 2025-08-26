Exact Moment Caught On Cam: Landslide Hits Arunachal Pradesh, Boulders Roll Down Hill Creating Panic Among Commuters

Arunachal Pradesh Landslide: On Monday (August 26), a landslide hit West Kameng district, disrupting the road connectivity between Tawang and Dirang. The video going viral on the internet, shows the exact moment when the natural calamity happened. In the video, we can see boulders rolling down the hills and crashing into jeeps at the roadside. It created chaos and panic among the commuters. It also showed drivers in cars taking instant action and reversing their cars to avoid the accident, while others ran to a safe place.