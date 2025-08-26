Who Is Jasmin Jaffar? Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 Fame Receiving Flak For Washing Her Feet At Guruvayur Temple's Sacred Pond

Social media influencer Jasmin Jaffar has been embroiled in controversy after she shared a video of herself washing her feet at the sacred Rudira Pond at the Guruvayur Shri Krishna Temple in Kerala, while also filming a reel. In a now-deleted video, she could be seen in a traditional saree, making her way to the temple and entering the sacred pond. Due to this act, the temple administrator has informed that there will be restrictions on darshan from 5:00 AM to 12:00 PM. They will be purifying the pond after a "non-Hindu" Jaffar entered it and shot the video.

Devotees will be allowed to enter the temple in the evening after the rituals are over. The temple administrator has asked the devotees to cooperate with them. They also informed that from this morning, the 18-day puja will be performed again.

Devaswom administrator OB Arun Kumar has also filed a complaint, citing violation of the sanctity of the sacred pond.

All about Rudira Pond at Guruvayur Shri Krishna Temple

It is considered a highly sacred place of the temple as the priest uses pond water to bathe Lord Krishna. The temple rules strictly forbid video filming, photography and entry of non-Hindus. Guruvayur Temple is a Hindu temple dedicated to Guruvayurappan, a form of Vishnu, located in the town of Guruvayur in Kerala, India.

Guruvayur Shri Krishna Temple

Influencer Jasmin Jaffar issues an apology

Soon after the controversy erupted, Jaffar immediately deleted the video from her Instagram handle and posted an apology on the Story. As per Free Press Journal, she wrote, "To those who love me and to everyone else, I understand that a video I made caused distress. It was never my intention to hurt anyone or create controversy. I sincerely apologise for the mistake that happened out of ignorance."