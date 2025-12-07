Exact Moments of Deadly Goa Nightclub Blaze That Killed 25 Caught on Camera | WATCH

New Delhi: The exact moment of the deadly nightclub fire was captured on camera, showing the flames caught the ceiling inside the Birch by Romeo Lane.

The incident occurred during a dance performance when people were suddenly heard shouting “aag lag gayi” as thick smoke began to spread, the music cut off abruptly, and staff, musicians, and performers rushed away from the stage.

Another video from outside shows the blaze that engulfed the entire nightclub in North Goa, illuminating the area as the structure burnt.

Watch the Video Here:

The Bollywood night turned fatal after a fire broke out shortly on Saturday night at the popular Birch by Romeo Lane club in the Baga area of Arpora, killing 25 people and injuring six. While initial reports indicated a suspected cylinder blast, fresh local media reports now suggest the blaze may have been triggered by an electric pyro gun used inside the club during the event.

Earlier, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said he is reviewing the situation closely and has ordered a magisterial inquiry. He stressed that those responsible will face strict action and that any negligence will be dealt with firmly.

"Today is a very painful day for all of us in Goa… I am deeply grieved and offer my heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families in this hour of unimaginable loss. I visited the incident site and have ordered an inquiry into this incident. The inquiry will examine the exact cause of the fire and whether fire safety norms and building rules were followed. Those found responsible will face the most stringent action under the law – any negligence will be dealt with firmly,” he wrote on X.

Goa Police also said the victims include four tourists and 14 staff members. The identities of seven other victims are yet to be confirmed. Among the injured, one person has suffered more than 60 per cent burns, while the remaining patients are stable.

Among the victims was a man from Nepal who was working as a chef at the nightclub's kitchen. The victim's friend, who is also from Nepal, said, “One of the deceased was my family friend from Nepal. His name was Poorna Bahadur. He was working as a chef in the kitchen... He died in the incident that happened last night." He added, "I got a call at 5 am in the morning that one of the person from my native place was inside.” Trying to control his emotions, the man said that his friend is no more, adding, “I identified his body.”

Eyewitnesses have recalled hearing a loud explosion moments before a massive fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane, which led to chaos as people tried to escape the premises.

Delhi Man's Stroke of Luck

A Delhi man’s weekend party plans took an unexpected turn when his cab arrived a few minutes late, a ‘lucky’ delay that may have saved his life. He had been headed to the ill-fated Aprora nightclub in Goa, which was engulfed in flames late on Saturday night, narrowly averting the tragedy by just a few moments. Speaking to ANI, the man said that he got ‘lucky' because his cab driver was late. He also mentioned that he felt something was wrong when he noticed a lot of smoke in the skyline, something he had not expected, especially at Goa.

“Actually, what happened is that we are from Delhi. The moment we came here, we thought, 'Why is there so much pollution here?' We are used to seeing smoke everywhere. We thought it's not normal. After some time we got to know that there had been a fire. Actually we thought we got lucky because our cab driver was late, or else we would be here," he told ANI.

Owner On The Run