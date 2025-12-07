Electric Pyro Gun May Have Triggered The Horrific Fire At Goa's Birch Nightclub

Arpora : At least 25 people, including tourists and staff members, were killed after a massive fire broke out around midnight at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, North Goa. While initial reports indicated a suspected cylinder blast, fresh local media reports now suggest the blaze may have been triggered by an electric pyro gun used inside the club during the event.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ordered an inquiry into the incident. "Today is a very painful day for all of us in Goa…I am deeply grieved and offer my heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families in this hour of unimaginable loss. I visited the incident site and have ordered an inquiry into this incident. The inquiry will examine the exact cause of the fire and whether fire safety norms and building rules were followed. Those found responsible will face most stringent action under the law- any negligence will be dealt with firmly,” he wrote on X.