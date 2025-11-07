EXCLSUIVE: Ajit Pawar's Son Parth Pawar Company Lists Lavish Bungalow as 'Office' Amid Land Scam Probe

The controversy surrounding Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar, is only getting more hairy with new details emerging about the contentious land deal in Pune.

As the news of the Pune land deal involving Parth Pawar grabbed national attention, the team of Republic TV reached the address of Amadea Enterprises LLP, in which Parth Pawar is a partner, and found a lavish bungalow in place of the office.

Locals confirmed that the building is not used for commercial purposes but is often used by Ajit Pawar and his son as a second residence where they spend downtime. However, this same address has been officially listed in all government and registration documents as the office address of Amadea Enterprises LLP.

What is the shady Pune land deal Parth Pawar is named in?

A politically charged land scandal involving Amadea Enterprises LLP, a company linked to Parth Pawar, has erupted after a property officially worth ₹1,800 crore was allegedly sold for a mere ₹300 crore with an unbelievably low ₹500 stamp duty. A senior Revenue Department official has confirmed that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the seller, the purchaser, and suspended sub-registrar Ravindra Taru in connection with the highly discounted and suspicious transaction.

Ajit Pawar distances himself from the controversy

After the news broke out, Ajit Pawar has distanced himself from the issue. In an interview with Republic TV, Pawar said, “I have no connection with the issue. I have never called any officer to benefit any of our relatives or any party worker. If anyone is doing wrong or against the set norms, I will never support them. Even those close to me are not allowed to flout rules.”