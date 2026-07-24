EXCLUSIVE: 215 Criminals Identified via Facial Recognition System, 130 Cops Injured, 15 FIRs Filed at Jantar Mantar Protest
As of the latest update, 10,000 people have assembled at Jantar Mantar, prompting the deployment of around 3,000 police personnel in the area. Delhi Police has registered 15 FIRs in the matter. 215 wanted criminals, who visited the protest site, have been identified through Facial Recognition System
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: A large gathering at Jantar Mantar protesting the CJP issue turned tense as Delhi Police reported significant injuries to personnel and participants, along with the identification of numerous wanted criminals at the site.
As of the latest update, 10,000 people have assembled at Jantar Mantar, prompting the deployment of around 3,000 police personnel in the area. Delhi Police have initiated a crackdown on rioters, registering 15 FIRs.
Injuries Reported: 130 Delhi Police personnel injured and 65 students injured.
In a major development, Delhi Police’s Facial Recognition System (FRS) has identified 215 wanted criminals who visited the protest site. According to authorities, these individuals are linked to creating a riot-like situation and bringing violent mobs with them. Republic TV has accessed exclusive details and photographs of the wanted criminals flagged by the FRS. Sources said that crime rates across Delhi have reportedly declined as many hardcore criminals appear to have converged at the Jantar Mantar protest site. Police have been actively using Facial Recognition Technology vans to monitor the gathering and identify offenders. Visuals from the FRS tech vans show the scale of surveillance deployed in the area.
Advertisement
The protests, which have drawn significant crowds, continue under heavy security as authorities work to maintain law and order. Further details on the FIRs and the identified individuals are awaited.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.