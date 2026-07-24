EXCLUSIVE: 215 Criminals Identified via Facial Recognition System, 130 Cops Injured, 15 FIRs Filed at Jantar Mantar Protest

In a major development, Delhi Police’s Facial Recognition System (FRS) has identified 215 wanted criminals who visited the protest site. According to authorities, these individuals are linked to creating a riot-like situation and bringing violent mobs with them. Republic TV has accessed exclusive details and photographs of the wanted criminals flagged by the FRS. Sources said that crime rates across Delhi have reportedly declined as many hardcore criminals appear to have converged at the Jantar Mantar protest site. Police have been actively using Facial Recognition Technology vans to monitor the gathering and identify offenders. Visuals from the FRS tech vans show the scale of surveillance deployed in the area.