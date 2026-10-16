EXCLUSIVE: Ancient Mukhalinga Spotted in J&K’s Baramulla; Shivanand Rohit Initiates Probe Into Its Historical Roots

A distinctive religious stone object believed to be a Mukhalinga has been spotted in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, drawing fresh attention to the valley's ancient Shaivite heritage.

The object has attracted interest among members of the Kashmiri Pandit community because of its distinctive carving and possible religious significance. Shivanand Rohit, associated with the Kashmiri Pandit community, has initiated a process to examine the object and gather information about its historical background, origins and religious significance.

According to a Kashmiri Pandit familiar with the object, it may have links to ancient spiritual and tantric traditions associated with Kashmir. However, its precise identity, age and historical origins remain to be established through further examination.

A Mukhalinga is a representation of Lord Shiva in which one or more faces are carved on a Shiva Lingam. Such sculptures form part of Hindu religious iconography and offer insights into the artistic and spiritual traditions of the period in which they were created.

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Chaturmukhi Shivling at Sheeri; Work Expected to Begin Soon

In another significant development, a Chaturmukhi Shivling at Sheeri in Baramulla district has drawn attention, with teams visiting the site to assess the location. Work at the site is expected to begin soon, marking a further step towards examining and addressing matters related to the religious heritage associated with the location.

A Chaturmukhi Shivling is a representation of Lord Shiva featuring four faces. Such religious symbols hold significance in Hindu traditions, while the historical background and age of a particular object require expert assessment.

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The teams’ visit has raised expectations among those interested in the preservation of the site. Further details regarding the proposed work and the historical significance of the Chaturmukhi Shivling are awaited.

Meanwhile, restoration work has resumed at the historic Shivling Temple in Kanlibagh, Baramulla, which is believed to be around 500 years old.

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Syed Fakhurdin Hamid visited the temple and reviewed the restoration work, bringing relief and happiness to members of the local Kashmiri Pandit community, who had been seeking the preservation of the historic shrine.

Members of the community welcomed the resumption of work and expressed gratitude to the district administration and the Lieutenant Governor’s administration for addressing their long-pending demand.

The initiative has also been appreciated by members of the local Muslim community, reflecting the spirit of communal harmony and brotherhood in the area.

Renewed Focus on Baramulla’s Shaivite Heritage

The reported spotting of the Mukhalinga, the visit by teams to the Chaturmukhi Shivling site in Sheeri and the resumption of restoration work at the historic Kanlibagh temple have brought renewed attention to Baramulla’s religious and cultural heritage.

Shivanand Rohit’s initiative to examine the Mukhalinga’s historical roots could help gather further information about its identity and possible place in Kashmir’s Shaivite history.