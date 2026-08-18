EXCLUSIVE | Anil Antony Backs Modi’s 2047 Vision, Says Rahul Gandhi’s Congress Is ‘Cut Off’ From India

Former Defence Minister and veteran Congress leader A.K. Antony’s son Anil Antony has been retained as a national secretary in BJP president Nitin Nabin’s new team, marking another stint for the young leader in the BJP’s national organisation.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV’s Harsh Trivedi, Anil Antony thanked the BJP leadership for reposing faith in him and said he would work to the best of his ability to repay the trust placed in him. He had earlier served as a national secretary during J.P. Nadda’s tenure as BJP president.

Anil Antony expressed confidence that the BJP would expand further under Nitin Nabin, whom he described as the youngest-ever president of the world’s largest political party. He said the organisation would continue expanding its footprint and work towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s long-term vision of a developed India.

Anil Antony backs Modi’s 2047 vision, targets Rahul Gandhi

Speaking about the political differences between himself and his father, A.K. Antony, Anil Antony said his father had retired from active politics and had worked extensively in the national interest during his political career.

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However, he launched a sharp attack on the present Congress leadership, saying the party under Rahul Gandhi had “gone to another tangent” and was “completely cut off” from India’s political, social, economic and cultural consciousness.

“When I joined the party, I had made it very clear that at this moment there is only one true national party that is led by a leader who has an actual long-term vision to take this country forward — the Bharatiya Janata Party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

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Anil Antony said PM Modi’s vision for India by 2047 was clear, with the government focusing on areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, defence, space and skilling. He highlighted India’s young population and said the youth must be part of the country’s nation-building process.

He also expressed confidence that the BJP would continue to grow and expand its presence in areas where it is still developing organisational strength.

‘Family is family, politics is politics’

Asked whether he could eventually follow in the footsteps of his father, who also served as Chief Minister of Kerala, Anil Antony said he was currently focused on the responsibilities assigned to him by the BJP leadership.

“Family is family, politics is politics,” he said, adding that his priority was to perform his organisational role to the best of his capacity and repay the trust placed in him.

On the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), Anil Antony criticised the Opposition for not allowing Parliament to function and said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had made it clear that the government was ready for a debate.

He pointed out that the FCRA was first introduced in 1976 during Indira Gandhi’s tenure and was strengthened in 2010. Defending the government’s position, he said the legislation was aimed at preventing people and interests from outside the country from intervening in India’s internal functioning.