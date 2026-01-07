New Delhi: In a fiery exclusive on Republic, Arnab Goswami, the Editor-in-Chief, confronted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with tough questions that cut across politics, infiltration, and corruption. The sharpest focus of the interview was Bollywood actor Dino Morea’s alleged involvement in the multi-crore Mithi River desilting scam, a case that has already drawn the Enforcement Directorate’s attention.

Fadnavis, pressed by Arnab on how Dino Morea secured the controversial contract, was categorical: “No one will be spared, across levels.” He insisted that accountability would be enforced and moral responsibility must be shouldered by those who oversaw the period of alleged irregularities.

The ED summoned Morea and his brother Santino for questioning, following a 14-hour raid at Morea’s Bandra residence in June 2025. Investigators also searched 14 other locations across Mumbai and Kochi, probing allegations of fake billing and fraudulent MoUs submitted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to falsely claim completion of desilting work.

While the Mithi River scam dominated the exchange, Arnab also grilled Fadnavis on reports of a BJP-Congress tie-up in Ambernath. Fadnavis dismissed the speculation outright: “Alliance with Congress in any form is wrong. I will be asking questions to my workers.” On infiltration and demographic concerns, he assured: “They will be detected and deported.” He clarified his stance on secularism, saying: “I am not against all Muslims. Muslims who say Vande Mataram — I am for them. My religion is tolerant of every religion. I am secular because I am Hindu. I am a liberal, not a foolish liberal.”

The CM also reflected on personal setbacks, calling Uddhav Thackeray’s betrayal the “biggest shock” of his political life and the toughest phase he has endured. Yet he insisted politics remains his “side business,” underscoring his belief in service over power.

As the ED probe deepens, Dino Morea’s role remains under intense scrutiny, symbolising the intersection of glamour, governance, and alleged corruption.