EXCLUSIVE CONFESSION | How Illegal Rohingyas Have Settled In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In an exclusive investigation, the Republic has exposed how illegal Rohingyas have settled in Hyderabad's Old City. The investigation revealed that 30,000 infiltrators are living in 31 camps, with more than 13 families living in each camp. The Rohingyas told Republic how they entered India and easily found a livelihood by taking up menial jobs in the foreign country. Most of the Rohingyas have reportedly been living in the camps for decades.

‘Came To India Through Jungle…’

A Rohingya living illegally in Hyderabad confessed to secretly entering India, saying he came by bus, train and on foot. He added that he came to India through jungle and river. He also revealed that there are “thousands of people here”.

He added that no one harms or disturbs them. “We are making a living here through hard work,” he added. The man runs a shop in Hyderabad.

'No Govt Support'

On being asked if the infiltrators were getting any support from the Indian government, the man said, “We are not getting any support. However, there is nothing bad…There is no problem.”

‘Will Leave India When…’

The man stressed that he was not in India to seize land or to fight with people. “We don't want to fight with anyone,” he stated. “We want to live here until our country gets freedom. We will leave India peacefully when we get freedom,” he added.

‘Do We Give Red Carpet Welcome To Intruders?’: SC

While hearing a plea about five missing Rohingyas on Tuesday, the Supreme Court questioned whether India should extend legal protections to Rohingyas who entered the country without authorisation. The bench asked if any government order classified them as refugees, noting that without such recognition, they remain illegal entrants.

The Court also cautioned against “rolling out a red carpet” for undocumented immigrants.

The Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said, “First, you enter, you cross the border illegally. You dig a tunnel or cross the fence... Then you say, Now that I have entered, your laws must apply to me. You say, I am entitled to food, I am entitled to shelter, my children are entitled to education. Do we want to stretch the law like this?”