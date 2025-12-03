'No Political Agenda, Here For A Wedding': Shivakumar's Delhi Visit Creates Buzz Amid Karnataka Power Tussle

Bengaluru: As speculation over the power tussle in Karnataka is mounting political pressure in the state, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar flew to New Delhi on Wednesday. Shivakumar downplayed his visit to the national capital, saying he is going there to attend a private function, not any major political meeting.

‘No Political Agenda’

The Deputy Chief Minister told reporters that there is no “political agenda” to his Delhi visit. He added, “I have come here for the wedding of my friend's son.”

Further, he stated that he wants to make arrangements for a “vote chori” rally, which is scheduled to take place on December 14. “We are expecting more than 10,000 people to come from Karnataka. I just wanted to discuss with my colleagues and other friends as to what are the arrangements we can make,” Shivakumar said. He added, “As the party president of Congress' Karnataka wing, I have the responsibility of all these things. So, I have come here to do this.”

He also stressed on the fact that his Delhi visit is set to be brief, saying, “I will return early morning tomorrow because I have a cabinet meet at 11 o'clock.”

Advertisement

‘Won’t Meet Party Leaders'

Shivakumar told reporters that he is not expected to meet party leaders in Delhi “because all of them are busy with the Parliament”.

“We have to take Karnataka forward together, work together, live together and bring back the party together,” he stated.

Advertisement

'No Differences Between Us'

Amid rumours of the power tussle, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar held a press conference last week after having breakfast together at the CM's residence.

“There are no differences between us. We have worked together in the past and will continue doing so. There never was, there never will be differences," Siddaramaiah said.

What Led To The Power Tussle In Karnataka?

The Congress won the Karnataka Assembly elections of 2023 with a thumping majority. Following the win, a rumoured ‘power-sharing' agreement was reached between Congress leaders D. K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. It is reported that the agreement was finalised at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.

According to the agreement, Siddaramaiah was to be the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the first 2.5 years of the tenure won in the elections. Siddaramaiah had reportedly agreed to resign one week before completing the 2.5 years, paving the way for D. K. Shivakumar to take over the CM's post for the remainder of the time.

The power tussle began since the 2.5 years mark was reached on November 20, but Siddaramaiah has not yet resigned from the post.