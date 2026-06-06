Exclusive | Dissident TMC Leader Ritabrata Banerjee Claims 61 MLAs, Alleges Corruption & High-Handedness by Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: In a major jolt to the Trinamool Congress ahead of a crucial political juncture, senior TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee has claimed that as many as 61 party MLAs have joined the growing internal rebellion against the party's top leadership, with numbers expected to swell further by June 18.

In an exclusive interview with Republic's Niranjan Narayanaswamy, Ritabrata Banerjee, who has emerged as the face of the latest dissident move, detailed a string of grievances ranging from alleged corruption in welfare schemes to autocratic functioning and signature forgery within the party.

"We were there in the meeting on the 6th of May. Not everyone stood up for the standing ovation to Abhishek Banerjee," Banerjee revealed, underlining simmering discontent even in formal party gatherings.

"The anger against the mindset of not treating human beings as human, everything was manifested," says Ritabrata Banerjee attacking Abhishek Banerjee.

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He further alleged that after the announcement of election results, the "so-called crowned prince" (a reference to Abhishek Banerjee) remained indoors for 26 days without addressing party workers or leaders.

Banerjee said his own attempts to meet Abhishek Banerjee were repeatedly stonewalled.

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"Between December 7, 2024, and 2026, I met Abhishek Banerjee only 2-3 times in Parliament. Whenever I sought an appointment, I was told that I would get a call from his office," he claimed.

The dissident leader asserted that he decided to publicly raise the issues after carefully weighing the risks.

"I raised this issue now because if TMC had won the election, that would not have been safe for my life," Banerjee said.

Corruption Allegations Surface

At the core of the rebellion are serious allegations of financial irregularities. Banerjee pointed to a specific scam involving housing schemes.

"10,000 houses were just on paper. All the money which was allocated for the construction of the houses is missing," he alleged.

He also highlighted complaints of signature forgery.

"A number of MLAs have raised the issue of fake signatures," Banerjee said, adding that several other legislators have voiced multiple grievances against the current style of functioning.

The TMC leader claimed the discontent runs deep, stating that "2-3 times MLAs cried over Abhishek's behaviour."

He added that even family members of several MLAs privately congratulated him for speaking out.

"Many other MLAs have also raised several issues... Even MLAs from their family also congratulated me that you have done such a thing we were not able to," he told Republic.

With the party already navigating a challenging political landscape in West Bengal, Banerjee's explosive interview has intensified speculation about a possible vertical split in the TMC. The claim of 61 MLAs backing the dissent -- and the projected increase by June 18 -- suggests the rebellion could significantly dent the party's legislative strength if it materialises.