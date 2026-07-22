EXCLUSIVE: First Photograph of Terrorist Linked to Anantnag Attack Out

Anantnag, J&K: Republic TV has exclusively accessed a photograph of one of the terrorists involved in the recent attack on Jammu & Kashmir Police personnel in Anantnag.

In the image, the terrorist is seen carrying what appears to be an AK-series assault rifle, carefully wrapped in a plastic net bag -- a common tactic used to conceal and protect the weapon during movement.

Security agencies are closely analysing the photograph as part of the ongoing investigation and manhunt. Search operations in the area continue to track down those responsible for the attack.

About the incident

A Head Constable was killed on Wednesday afternoon after terrorists opened fire on a police party in the crowded Kotwal Gali market area of Lal Chowk in Anantnag district.

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The deceased officer has been identified as Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Quraishi (Belt No. 20) of the 3rd Battalion of the India Reserve (IR-3). A resident of Lalpora Berwa in Budgam district, Quraishi was posted with the Outpost/Control Cell (OCAPS) in Anantnag.

The attack took place around 12:35 p.m. when terrorists targeted the police personnel deployed in the busy market. Quraishi sustained critical gunshot wounds and died on the spot.

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The Resistance Front (TRF), widely regarded as a shadow outfit of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the targeted killing. The group has been linked to several previous attacks in the Kashmir Valley, including the major strike in Pahalgam.

Security Response

Immediately after the incident, a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army, and paramilitary forces cordoned off the entire Lal Chowk area and launched a massive cordon-and-search operation (CASO) to track down the attackers.

Security personnel have intensified vehicular checks across key routes and choke points around Anantnag town. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the area and gathering ground-level intelligence to ascertain the number of assailants and their possible escape route.