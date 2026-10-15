EXCLUSIVE: PM Surya Ghar Scheme Emerges as Green Jobs Engine, Over 37,000 Vendors Join Network

New Delhi: India's rooftop solar push is opening up a new employment and entrepreneurship ecosystem, with the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana emerging as a key driver of green jobs, skilled manpower and local businesses. More than 37,000 vendors are registered under the scheme, while over 2.5 lakh people have been trained through capacity-building programmes supporting the expanding solar sector.

According to details accessed by Republic, the scheme is expected to generate around 17 lakh jobs across the solar value chain, including manufacturing, logistics, supply chains, sales, installation, operations and maintenance, and financial services.

The employment potential comes as India's installed solar capacity has reached 168 GW, compared with 3 GW in 2014. Under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, around 18 GW of rooftop solar capacity has been commissioned, benefiting more than 60 lakh households.

3 Lakh Skilled Workforce in Focus

A key component of the initiative is the development of a trained workforce to meet the growing demand for rooftop solar installations. More than 2.5 lakh people have already been trained under programmes supporting the sector.

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The broader capacity-building plan envisages creating a pool of around three lakh skilled personnel, including one lakh Solar PV Technicians. The initiative is expected to open employment opportunities for electricians, installation technicians, maintenance workers and other professionals required across the rooftop solar ecosystem.

Institutions and organisations involved in training include the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), the National Power Training Institute (NPTI) and the Skill Council for Green Jobs, along with other technical and skilling partners.

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Over 37,000 Vendors Build Local Solar Economy

The registration of more than 37,000 vendors under PM Surya Ghar highlights the emergence of a decentralised business network supporting rooftop solar adoption.

These businesses are involved in sales, installation and servicing, creating opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises, local electricians, technicians and first-generation entrepreneurs.

The expansion of the vendor network is also enabling solar-related services to reach consumers across cities, towns and districts. Training and entrepreneurship programmes are aimed at strengthening technical expertise, business management, installation quality and customer service.

One Crore Household Target to Support Domestic Manufacturing

The scheme's target of rooftop solar installations across one crore households is also expected to drive demand for domestically manufactured solar equipment and associated components.

Solar modules, cells, inverters, mounting structures, cables and other balance-of-system components stand to benefit from the expanding installation base. Increased demand could create further opportunities across manufacturing, logistics, warehousing, distribution and maintenance.

The broader economic impact of the scheme extends beyond electricity savings for households. It is helping create demand for trained workers, local service providers and businesses linked to India's renewable energy transition.

With rooftop solar capacity expanding and the vendor and training networks growing, PM Surya Ghar is emerging as an important link between clean energy adoption, employment generation and grassroots entrepreneurship.