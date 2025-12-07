EXCLUSIVE | Goa CM Reveals Shocking Details About Birch Nightclub Tragedy That Killed 25

EXCLUSIVE | 'Pyro Guns Were Being Used In Birch Nightclub; People Tried To Escape Through Single Exit As Fire Erupted': Goa CM | Image: ANI, X

Arpora: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant spoke exclusively to Republic after the deadly fire at the state's famous Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub claimed the lives of 25 people and left six others injured. The Chief Minister stated that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the fire.

Further, he confirmed that pyro shows were being held at the nightclub on Saturday night when the fire erupted.

‘People Tried To Escape From Same Exit’

The Chief Minister also revealed that when the fire broke out in the hall above the nightclub, people tried to escape from the same door. He stated, “Most people came out, but those who went to the ground floor, they died due to suffocation.”

“According to a preliminary enquiry, 25 people have died, six people are still admitted, they are out of danger, their treatment is going on well,” he added.

He reiterated that the government will strictly take actions against the club's owner and the club's manager.

Rules Flouted At Nightclub?

On questions of how the club was allowed to operate if the panchayat had already raised concerns about certain rules not being followed there, Sawant replied that he would comment on this only after an inquiry report into the fire is made.

“As to who gave the trade licence, we will find out later,” he added.

Who Is Responsible?

Congress State President Amit Patkar has blamed the Goa government for the tragedy, calling it a “planned murder”. Flagging the safety norms violated at the nightclub, Patkar said, “We demand that the CM and all the ministers involved in giving permission resign immediately on moral and political grounds.”