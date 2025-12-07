Who Is The Founder Of Goa's Birch Nightclub, Where Deadly Fire Killed 25? | Image: Republic

Arpora: The horrific fire at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in North Goa, which killed at least 25 people including tourists and staff members, has brought the spotlight onto the club’s founder, Saurabh Luthra.

According to the official website of the nightclub-cum-restaurant, Saurabh Luthra is a gold medallist engineer turned restaurateur whose brand has rapidly expanded across India and overseas. According to the website, “[Luthra's] brand Romeo Lane is currently present and coming in 22 cities and 4 countries. Known for his public relations and organic cocktails served at his outlets.”

The website claims that Luthra, who is also the Chairman of Birch, has won a number of prestigious awards. He has also featured in Forbes India.

Luthra is a B.Tech graduate from Saurashtra University and a gold medallist in Software Engineering. As per reports, the Delhi-based restaurateur earlier worked as a Business Development Manager for foreign clients. He ventured into the food and beverage industry as an entrepreneur in 2016 by launching the Romeo Lane in New Delhi.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Luthra is also the Chairman of Mama's Buoi.

Owner On The Run

Following the deadly fire at the nightclub, the manager of the place was arrested. Meanwhile, the owner of the club is said to be on the run. Two managers have been named in the First Information Report (FIR). Attention remains on the establishment’s management and ownership as authorities probe safety measures and operational protocols.

A security guard of the nightclub said the incident occurred between 11 pm and 12 am. Sanjay Kumar Gupta said, “Suddenly, there was a fire...I was at the gate...A DJ and a dancer was going to come here, and it was about to get really crowded.”

The club was hosting more than 100 people on the dance floor when a massive blaze turned the Bollywood night into a nightmare.