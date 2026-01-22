EXCLUSIVE | Sunjay Kapur Inheritance Battle: Mandhira Kapur Breaks Silence After Defamation Case

Noida: Amid the escalating inheritance battle within the Kapur family, Mandhira Kapur Smith, the sister of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, has broken her silence after a defamation case was filed against her by her brother's widow Priya Sachdeva Kapur.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Mandhira described the situation as unfortunate but affirmed that it is true Sunjay was actually involved in certain matters central to the dispute. She agreed with her 80-year-old mother Rani Kapur's allegation that the family trust named 'Rani Kapur Family Trust' was created through forgery and manipulation by Sunjay and his third wife Priya Sachdeva. She said, "It is unfortunate we are finding out this stuff now...And it's something we have to call out because the entire estate of my father's was left to my mother. And it was to be divided after my mother's sole beneficiary. It was to be divided between all the three siblings and...grandchildren."

On being asked if she suspects that Priya Sachdeva put some pressure on Sunjay Kapur, Mandhira said, “I'm not going to comment on that...[But] I don't think [my brother] was the kind of person to have done this.”

'What Happened To My Mother Is Unfair'

Mandhira, who is also fighting a battle for Karisma Kapoor's children, said that the children have been deprived of their rights. “My father was very clear about my mother being the sole beneficiary and the grandkids being looked after,” she stated.

“What has happened with her is extremely unfair. You know she's lost her husband. She's lost her son. She's lost the legacy which they've built together. So we want to make sure she has that peace,” Mandhira added.

‘Karishma Wants To Make Sure Her Kids Are Secure’

Speaking on Karishma Kapoor, Mandhira said, “Like any mother she wants to make sure kids are secure. They've had a big loss in their life. She's a brilliant support system for her children and she wants to make sure her kids are secure and you know they've anyway had such a big loss.” “Our heart goes out to them and we want to make sure they're secure,” she added.

Karisma Kapoor's children, Samaira and Kiaan, are in a legal battle with their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur, over their late father Sunjay Kapur's inheritance. While Priya claims that the children have received Rs 1,900 crore, the legal team of Samaira and Kiaan maintains that they have no access to the said amount.

‘I'm Not Here To Lie’

Mandhira also rejected the allegations made by Priya Sachdeva in the defamation lawsuit.

The defamation case filed by Priya Sachdeva under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) accused Mandhira of causing "serious reputational harm". As per the lawsuit, Mandhira made defamatory statements in TV interviews, podcasts and digital media platforms, that caused direct imputations on her integrity, professional competence and legitimacy. The lawsuit noted that the timing of these "coordinated campaigns" and the "deliberate, malicious and calculated" attacks coincided with the death of Sunjay Kapur and was aimed at causing reputational harm at a vulnerable moment.