Big Win For Kumar Sanu In ₹50 Crore Defamation Case Against Ex Wife, Court Issues Gag Order, Calls Controversial Interviews Against Singer 'Personal Tirade'

Singer Kumar Sanu is currently embroiled in a legal battle with his former wife Rita Bhattacharya. Sanu's ex partner gave out various interviews in 2025 in which she spoke openly about how allegedly Sanu neglected her during her pregnancy, confined her in the kitchen, withheld food and medical assistance and subjected her to other such cruel behaviour. As per Rita, Sanu also had numerous extramarital relationships and disregarded his family throughout their marriage.

Sanu, in his ₹50 crore defamation lawsuit against his ex wife, said that the numerous "fake claims" made by Rita have been widely circulated on reels and other social media platforms, irreparably caused damage to his reputation.

Kumar Sanu has filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex wife Rita | Image: Instagram

Advertisement

As the matter came up for hearing in the Bombay High Court, a gag order in favour of Sanu was issued, restraining Rita and some independent media houses from writing, speaking, posting, publishing or disseminating any allegedly defamatory, false or slanderous statements about the singer or his family in any form or medium.

The Court noted that in the circulating interviews, there is a "clear personal tirade against Sanu which is prima facie qualified by words that are used therein" by Rita.

Advertisement

Rita's interviews in 2025 alleged caused personal and financial losses to Kumar Sanu | Image: Instagram

The Court also injuncted Rita from posting or circulating any allegedly defamatory or misleading content about Sanu on social media, print or digital platforms pending hearing of the interim application. Sanu’s counsel argued that Rita's interviews had caused immense financial and personal loss to the singer, including cancellation of pre-determined shows abroad.