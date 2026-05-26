Exclusive: Will Government Take Over Delhi Race Club Land Near Air Force Station in Lutyens’ Delhi After Gymkhana Club?

Just days after completing 100 years, the Delhi Race Club was served an eviction notice by the Land & Development Office (L&DO) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on March 12, escalating a long-running dispute over one of the most sensitive land parcels in Lutyens’ Delhi.

The notice directed the club to vacate the 53.4-acre property it has occupied since 1926 within 15 days. The move is being seen as part of a wider government push to reclaim nearly 100 acres of prime land located close to the Prime Minister’s residence at Lok Kalyan Marg and adjacent to the Air Force Station area in central Delhi.

Apart from the Race Club, notices were also issued to the 15-acre Jaipur Polo Ground and three nearby jhuggi-jhopdi clusters.

Centre Yet to Reveal Full Plan for Land

The L&DO has not publicly disclosed detailed plans for the land, apart from stating that it is required for “planning and development”. While the polo association has engaged with the government over the eviction process and the JJ clusters have already lost their legal battle, the Race Club has chosen to fight the matter in court.

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The club currently houses around 250 horses and supports nearly 5,000 livelihoods.

The dispute has now placed one of Delhi’s oldest colonial-era institutions in direct conflict with the Centre. Although the Delhi High Court granted interim protection from eviction, the vacation notice remains in force.

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Long History of Legal Disputes

The confrontation between the government and the Race Club is not new. Records show the first major dispute dates back to October 25, 1999, when authorities initiated proceedings under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act over enhanced ground rent and occupation of the land parcel.

On December 29, 1999, the Delhi High Court stayed proceedings before the estate officer, giving interim protection to the club. However, the litigation continued for years as part of a larger dispute involving colonial-era institutions occupying government land.

More than a decade later, the club again came under legal scrutiny. On February 8, 2012, the Delhi High Court delivered its judgment in ‘Delhi Race Club Ltd. vs Government of NCT of Delhi & Ors’, linked to entertainment tax imposed on mobile phones carried inside the racecourse.

Animal Welfare and Betting Scrutiny

In July 2013, the Animal Welfare Board of India held discussions with turf clubs and racing authorities over allegations involving cruelty to racehorses, use of anabolic steroids, whipping practices, and the condition of retired horses. The welfare board warned that failure to establish proper welfare mechanisms for racehorses and abandoned retired animals could invite intervention.

The club again appeared before the judiciary in 2024 during proceedings in ‘Delhi Race Club (1940) Ltd. & Ors vs State of Uttar Pradesh & Anr’, decided by the Supreme Court on August 23, 2024. The case involved allegations that more than Rs 9 lakh remained unpaid to a supplier of horse grain and oats linked to entities associated with the club. Allegations of cheating and criminal breach of trust were also raised.

However, the Supreme Court distinguished commercial disputes from criminal prosecution and cautioned against mechanically turning contractual disagreements into criminal cases.

Internal Restrictions Also Challenged

As legal troubles continued, disputes within the racing ecosystem also reached the courts. On November 26, 2025, the Delhi High Court heard a challenge to the club’s “family unit” restrictions governing horse ownership and participation in races.

The club defended the restrictions, arguing they were necessary to prevent monopolisation and possible rigging due to the massive betting interests linked to horse racing. Taken individually, each dispute appears separate. But together, they reflect sustained institutional scrutiny surrounding a club situated on one of the most valuable and strategically located land parcels in the national capital.

Delhi Gymkhana Club Also Faces Eviction

The action against the Race Club comes alongside a similar move against the historic Delhi Gymkhana Club. The Centre recently terminated the perpetual lease of the 113-year-old elite club and directed it to vacate its 27.3-acre property in Lutyens’ Delhi by June 5.

According to the government, the land located near the Prime Minister’s residence is required for national defence infrastructure and public interest security projects.

High Court Hearing and Centre’s Stand

The matter quickly reached the Delhi High Court, where club members and the Staff Welfare Association sought an urgent stay on the eviction order. During the hearing before Justice Avneesh Jhingan, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court that the government would not forcibly take possession after the June 5 deadline.

“We have given the option to vacate on its own before June 5; it's not that police will rush in and forcibly take possession. It will be as per law,” SG Tushar Mehta submitted. He clarified that the notice was intended to terminate the perpetual lease and seek re-entry, while any physical eviction would follow due legal process and fresh statutory notices.

Following the submission, the court did not grant an interim stay and instead issued summons to the Centre and the club management, seeking written responses within eight weeks.

Rs 47 Crore Rent Dispute

The eviction battle involving the Gymkhana Club also follows a prolonged financial dispute over land use charges. According to reports, the club faces dues of Rs 47.59 crore in revised ground rent. The management has opposed the hike, describing it as a “10,000 times increase” from the original annual ground rent of Rs 409.