Exercise Poorvi Prachand Prahar Showcases India’s High-Altitude Joint Combat Readiness

New Delhi: The Indian Army, in close coordination with the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), conducted Exercise Poorvi Prachand Prahar, a large-scale high-altitude operational drill in the Eastern theatre, demonstrating India’s sharpened preparedness along the northern borders

The exercise underscored seamless tri-service integration, validating joint manoeuvres, real-time coordination and the ability of the armed forces to operate as a unified combat team in challenging terrain and complex operational environments. It highlighted rapid mobilisation, multi-domain synergy and the forces’ capacity to execute technology-driven defensive operations.

Elite units—including Special Forces, MARCOS, Garud Commandos, the Bhairav Battalion and Arunachal Scouts—played a pivotal role, acting as force multipliers to extend the precision, reach and impact of ground operations. Their involvement strengthened the exercise’s emphasis on high-intensity, all-terrain mission capability.

The drill showcased the employment of cutting-edge technologies such as night-enabled, all-weather FPVs, swarm drones and advanced unmanned aerial systems operating across the electromagnetic spectrum. These platforms provided real-time surveillance, precision targeting and synchronised fire support, significantly enhancing situational awareness and battlefield responsiveness.

These technological assets were integrated with manoeuvre elements, attack helicopters and the composite Divyastra Battery, delivering amplified operational effects and demonstrating the military’s ability to execute coordinated multi-domain actions.

Overall, Exercise Poorvi Prachand Prahar reaffirmed the Indian armed forces’ high level of operational readiness, adaptability to emerging threats and commitment to maintaining a future-ready posture along the sensitive northern borders.